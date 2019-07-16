Angels' Mike Trout's MRI Diagnoses Calf Injury as Strain; Listed as Day-to-Day

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels announced a Monday MRI revealed center fielder Mike Trout suffered a small strain of his right calf.

Trout did not start Monday's game against the Houston Astros and had one at-bat in Sunday's victory over the Seattle Mariners before he was replaced. The announcement noted he is considered day-to-day.

Los Angeles is 11 games behind Houston in the American League West, so there is no need to rush its franchise cornerstone back and risk further injury. It is five games out of a wild-card spot but would have to leapfrog four of the five teams ahead of it in the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers.

Trout is one of the best players in baseball history and is already a two-time American League MVP, eight-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger and Rookie of the Year at age 27.

He is slashing .305/.455/.666 with 30 home runs and 75 RBI while being responsible for two defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs.

The Angels will likely continue relying on Kole Calhoun and Michael Hermosillo in center field until Trout returns. Neither of them can replicate the starter's production, though Calhoun drilled his 21st home run of the season in Sunday's win over Seattle.