Angels' Mike Trout's MRI Diagnoses Calf Injury as Strain; Listed as Day-to-Day

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

American League's Mike Trout, of the Los Angeles Angels, grounds out during the first inning of the MLB baseball All-Star Game against the National League, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cleveland. Trout is wearing the number of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs who recently passed away. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels announced a Monday MRI revealed center fielder Mike Trout suffered a small strain of his right calf.

Trout did not start Monday's game against the Houston Astros and had one at-bat in Sunday's victory over the Seattle Mariners before he was replaced. The announcement noted he is considered day-to-day.

Los Angeles is 11 games behind Houston in the American League West, so there is no need to rush its franchise cornerstone back and risk further injury. It is five games out of a wild-card spot but would have to leapfrog four of the five teams ahead of it in the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers.

Trout is one of the best players in baseball history and is already a two-time American League MVP, eight-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger and Rookie of the Year at age 27.

He is slashing .305/.455/.666 with 30 home runs and 75 RBI while being responsible for two defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs.

The Angels will likely continue relying on Kole Calhoun and Michael Hermosillo in center field until Trout returns. Neither of them can replicate the starter's production, though Calhoun drilled his 21st home run of the season in Sunday's win over Seattle.

Related

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚾ MLB begins second half

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚾ MLB begins second half

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zack Wheeler to IL with Shoulder Fatigue

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Zack Wheeler to IL with Shoulder Fatigue

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Red Sox Out on Potential Trade for Zack Wheeler

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Red Sox Out on Potential Trade for Zack Wheeler

    SNY
    via SNY

    Players, Umps Heated Over Robots in MLB 🤖

    B/R talked with MLB stars on one of the most significant potential changes in baseball. Not everyone is on board ➡️

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Players, Umps Heated Over Robots in MLB 🤖

    B/R talked with MLB stars on one of the most significant potential changes in baseball. Not everyone is on board ➡️

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report