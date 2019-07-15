Seth Rollins to Face Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam After Winning Battle Royal

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Seth Rollins will get another crack at Brock Lesnar after becoming the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.

Rollins won a 10-man Battle Royal Monday night on Raw, last eliminating Randy Orton.

The BeastSlayer dropped the universal title to Lesnar at Extreme Rules on Sunday. Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase as Rollins was weakened from the main event. He delivered one F-5 to Rollins, which was enough to secure the pinfall.

Based on the wrestlers involved in the Battle Royal, fans likely started envisioning their dream matchups for Lesnar at SummerSlam. Big E and Cesaro were sentimental favorites since defeating Lesnar would've represented a breakthrough at the singles level. Along the same line, Braun Strowman could've undone months of treading water by toppling the champion.

Ultimately, Rollins was the most practical choice.

His quick win over Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 was an appropriate way to bring their feud to a momentary halt but never felt like the final chapter.

Of course, the fact Rollins and Lesnar fought over the Universal Championship makes WWE's job a little harder this time around. The story is pretty straightforward—Rollins wants the title back—yet requires some more nuance to avoid rehashing the same promos from the buildup to WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman in particular will have to work overtime as Lesnar's advocate in order to give this match its proper stakes.