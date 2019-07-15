Natalya Wins Fatal 4-Way, Will Face Becky Lynch for Title at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Natalya will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 11.

The Queen of Harts won a Fatal 4-Way elimination match Monday night on Raw that included Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Naomi. She forced Bliss to tap out in the Sharpshooter to earn the final fall:

Although SummerSlam doesn't represent a homecoming for Natalya, the Calgary, Alberta, native will clearly receive a partisan reaction in Toronto next month.

She is a somewhat surprising opponent for Lynch, though, given SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest pay-per-views. Natalya vs. Lynch isn't a dream matchup fans have been clamoring to see.

Her involvement could be a way to bring Ronda Rousey back into the fold without simply having Rousey show back up unexplained on Raw.

WWE has established Rousey and Natalya as storyline friends, and Pro Sports Extra's Brad Shepard reported Rousey's return could be "imminent."

Rousey could turn on her friend and take Natalya's title shot, or she could help the challenger defeat Lynch as revenge for WrestleMania 35. The former UFC star hasn't stepped inside the ring since dropping the Raw women's title to The Man at WrestleMania.

Absent a change to the SummerSlam card, Natalya will be looking to capture the Raw Women's Championship for the first time.