Video: Watch Bray Wyatt Attack Finn Balor During In-Ring Return to WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to the squared circle Monday night on Raw.

Wyatt attacked Finn Balor shortly after Balor lost to Samoa Joe, delivering Sister Abigail to the former intercontinental champion.

Wyatt has starred in a series of pre-taped sketches titled the "Firefly Fun House." Over each subsequent week, the segments grew darker and darker to tease his truly twisted persona.

The former leader of the Wyatt Family hasn't competed on Raw since Aug. 13, 2018, when he and Matt Hardy lost to The B-Team.

By that point, Wyatt was in desperate need of a change. His feud with Hardy provided a momentary lift, but the effect was clearly going to fizzle out sooner or later.

The Firefly Fun House has succeeded in building some momentum behind Wyatt. Now, WWE has to carry that over to his in-ring work.

Based on the crowd reaction to Monday's attack, fans are willing to get invested in Wyatt again. That warm reception won't continue unless he starts picking up meaningful victories.