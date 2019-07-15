NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets, Clippers 'Strongly Pursuing' Andre Iguodala

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers are "strongly pursuing" Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

However, Charania reported the Rockets are concerned with dipping further into the luxury tax. Iguodala is due $17.2 million in the final year of his contract, and Charania noted the Rockets would potentially absorb a $20 million tax bill if they were to acquire him.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are balking at the idea of including Moe Harkless in a trade with the Grizzlies to get Iguodala:

Memphis is smart to play hardball for the time being since the front office doesn't need to rush into any decision.

The Grizzlies already leveraged their salary-cap space to get Iguodala and a protected 2024 first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors. Once that deal was completed, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported they were "actively exploring the trade market" for the 35-year-old.

Maybe Memphis could get another first-rounder for Iguodala, which would further the franchise's rebuild. If his trade market dries up, then it could start focusing more on buyout scenarios.

The Clippers' insistence on keeping Harkless makes sense. The 26-year-old is a dependable defender and will provide Los Angeles with more long-term value. The presence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George—two of the league's best at guarding the perimeter—also eliminates the need for L.A. to go above and beyond to get another defensive specialist.

The Rockets' reticence on an Iguodala trade is a little less defensible.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen in May, team owner Tilman Fertitta denied he instructed the front office to get under the luxury tax through decisions such as letting Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah Moute leave as free agents.

"Last year [getting under the luxury tax] was a fluke," Fertitta said. "We were going to be in the [tax]. It was an accident. I'm still trying to figure out how we got under. I was positive we were going to be in it by $11 million. But if I'm in the luxury tax, I expect us to win."

Charania's report would seemingly strengthen the perception Rockets ownership is unwilling to go above and beyond financially to capitalize on the team's championship window.

Iguodala would fill a clear hole on the roster since Danuel House and Gerald Green are, tentatively, two of the team's top options at small forward. Letting luxury-tax implications get in the way of trading for him wouldn't send a positive message to the fanbase.