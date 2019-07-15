Report: Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Fined $50K for Leaking Info from Meeting

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $50,000 for divulging some details of a recent NBA Board of Governors meeting to a reporter, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon reported Cuban specifically discussed the proposal to allow coaches to challenge certain calls, which was eventually unanimously approved on a one-year trial for the the 2019-20 season.

When reached for comment about the fine by MacMahon, Cuban took the situation in stride. "I appreciate the irony of your reporting on a fine that someone should, but won't, get fined for leaking to you," he said.

This isn't the first time the league levied a fine against Cuban, and it's far from the biggest financial hit he has received.

The NBA handed down a $500,000 penalty in January 2002 after Cuban was critical of the league's officiating on multiple occasions. He had to pay $600,000 in February 2018 after admitting he had spoken to Mavericks players about the team's plans to tank for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Regarding his most recent infraction, MacMahon noted anybody attending a Board of Governors meeting is prohibited from speaking about what happened behind closed doors.