Raiders News: Former 1st-Round Pick OG Jonathan Cooper Signs Contract

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders announced Monday that they have signed offensive guard Jonathan Cooper.

Cooper was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, but his career has been devastated by injuries.

Starting with a broken leg that cost him his entire rookie year, the guard hasn't played all 16 games in any of his six seasons in the NFL.

He finished last season on injured reserve with a torn biceps and he has only appeared in 22 total games over the past three years.

The injury problems have also led to a whirlwind career with plenty of movement over the past few seasons.

Oakland will be the seventh team of Cooper's career which has also seen him make stops with the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots, who waived him before he ever appeared in a game. He also spent time with the Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns after originally being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite his setbacks, he is an experienced player who still has enough talent to provide depth on the offensive line.

The Raiders finished last season tied for the fifth-most sacks allowed in the NFL with a rushing attack that ranked just 23rd in yards per carry.

While the squad added Trent Brown and Richie Incognito this offseason, Cooper provides the team another option, especially with Incognito suspended for two games.