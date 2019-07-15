CM Punk Deletes Shane McMahon Tweet; Raw Reunion Rumor, Daniel Bryan in WWE News

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

CM Punk Deletes Shane Shade

Pretty much everyone takes exception to Shane McMahon's "Best in the World" moniker. That's pretty much the point. He's the most reviled heel in wrestling right now, which is in part because he represents WWE booking in the moment and in part because WWE has done a great job of making him as loathsome as possible.

Another person who understandably took exception is CM Punk, who famously called himself the "Best in the World" for most of his late WWE run. Punk said last month he felt the moniker was a shot at him.

"I think he's been calling himself the best in the world," Punk said of McMahon on the Sauce & Shram show. "And this is the funny thing about the company, is I could say, 'Yeah that's a little shot at me,' And you know, it probably is, but they'd deny it until the cows come home."

Punk furthered his beef with Shane on Twitter during Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a now-deleted tweet that sarcastically asked if McMahon was a "fan that jumped in the ring."

In many ways, Shane is the anthesis of Punk. It would make sense that Punk wouldn't love WWE's booking of the chairman's son much in the same way many fans don't.

That said, given the way the crowd popped Sunday for Shane getting his comeuppance, we probably have to give WWE a little more credit for the way he's been booked—even if they could have done the same thing with a wrestler who was, you know, actually capable of wrestling well.

USA Pushed Raw Reunion For Ratings

When WWE announced a Raw reunion for later this month, it seemed like an interesting way to pass the time during the build to SummerSlam. At the very least, it's a switch from the sometimes monotonous grind of Raw—even if it certainly means a bunch of 50-year-olds finding ways to get over on the talent that's there every week.

Whatever.

We're used to it at this point, and it's fun to see a bunch of familiar faces.

But it seems the idea did not come from WWE at all. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said the idea actually came from USA Network (h/t Felix Upton of RingsideNews).

So, if you're counting, that's now two of WWE's most recent good ideas—the other being the 24/7 championship—coming from a television network.

Not great!

Daniel Bryan Rants After Losing SmackDown Tag Titles

We could transcribe this, but it wouldn't do it justice.

So take two minutes.

Go on a walk at work.

Turn the volume down low at your desk if you have to.

Watch the virtuoso Daniel Bryan do his work and be thankful that you did.