Biggest Missed Opportunities with WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Booking

With a successful cash-in, surprise title changes and much more, WWE Extreme Rules 2019 was a show full of talking points.

Yet while most of what WWE did on Sunday came off pretty well, there were still one or two mistakes in the booking of the show.

Extreme Rules turned out to be a show that will have a huge impact on the company's landscape across the rest of the summer, but some things could definitely have been done better.

Here's a look at the show's biggest missed booking opportunities.