The Open Championship, Summer Baseball, Liverpool in the U.S. and More to Watch

The Open Championship, Summer Baseball, Liverpool in the U.S. and More to WatchJuly 15, 2019
With a handful of thrilling international sporting events coming to an end last week, we head into the dog days of summer featuring the final major of the golf year, the second half of Major League Baseball's season, the UEFA Champions League title holders coming to America, and a battle for Los Angeles in the MLS.
Must Watch: The Open Championship
Set your alarms for some morning golf because the 148th Open Championship is this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. With golf’s new major schedule, The Open is the last major on the calendar for 2019. The three major winners so far this season are Tiger Woods at the Masters, Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship, and Gary Woodland at the U.S. Open. Francesco Molinari is the defending champion at The Open.
The above tee time for Woods's group is 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday, and Friday they will tee off at 5:09 a.m ET. More notable groups and tee times for the first two rounds are:
Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, and Branden Grace: Thursday at 2:52 a.m. ET and Friday at 7:53 a.m. ET
Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, and Adam Scott: Thursday at 4:58 a.m. ET and Friday at 9:59 a.m. ET
Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, and Paul Casey: Thursday at 5:09 a.m. ET and Friday at 10:10 a.m. ET
Brooks Keopka, Louis Oosthuizen, and Shubhankar Sharma: Thursday at 8:04 a.m. ET and Friday at 3:03 a.m. ET
Coverage all week will be on Golf Channel and NBC. First and second round coverage will be on the Golf Channel from 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Third-round coverage on Saturday begins at 5 a.m. on Golf Channel then shifts to NBC at 7 a.m. For Sunday’s final round, watch on Golf Channel from 4-7 a.m. then on NBC from 7 a.m. until a winner lifts the Claret Jug.
For every group and tee time at The Open Championship and to follow live scores and the leaderboard, go here.
Watch This: MLB Second Half
The first full week of Major League Baseball’s second half of the season gets rolling this week following the All-Star break and last weekend’s series. The July 31 trade deadline is two weeks away, meaning this next stretch of games will be crucial for teams trying to solidify their status as playoff contenders. Check out the standings here.
Some series to watch this week include:
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies: 4 games Monday-Thursday, featuring Clayton Kershaw pitching Monday night at 7 p.m. ETon ESPN
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels: 4 games Monday-Thursday, featuring Houston standout pitcher Gerrit Colegoing up against the best player in the game, LA’s Mike Trout, on Wednesday night at 10:07 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers: 3 games Monday-Wednesday, featuring the first-place team in the National League East against the team in second in the NL Central, along with a couple of All Stars in Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr. for Atlanta and Christian Yelich and Yasmani Grandal for Milwaukee.
More to Watch This Week: MLS
With the Gold Cup and Copa America in the rearview mirror, MLS squads should be back to full strength heading into a big summer stretch. Here are the tables in the Eastern and Western conferences at this point in the season. A huge showdown in Los Angeles looms on Friday.
Midweek matches to watch, all times Eastern:
Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
FC Cincinnati vs. DC United, Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN
Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City, Thursday at 10 p.m. on ESPN
Weekend Headliner
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, Friday at 10 p.m. on ESPN – Carlos Vela and LAFC are comfortably in first place in the West, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the third-place Galaxy can close the gap and make a push beginning Friday in the season’s first “El Traffico.”
What's on B/R Live This Week
1. Liverpool US Tour Begins
The Reds are coming to the land of red, white, and blue. Liverpool’s United States leg of its preseason summer tour arrives with matches this Friday and Sunday nights.
After opening the preseason with wins over Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City in the UK, Liverpool plays German club Borussia Dortmund on Friday and Spanish side Sevilla on Sunday. Both matches can be streamed on B/R Live, and Sunday’s match will be free.
Friday
Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. This match will also broadcast on TNT. Watch on B/R Live
Sunday
Liverpool vs. Sevilla, 6 p.m. from Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Watch FREE on B/R Live
For complete schedule and ticket information on the summer Liverpool U.S. Tour, go here.
2. UEFA Champions League Qualifying
Qualification for the group stage of the 2019-20 Champions League continues this week with four second-leg matches that will determine which clubs move onto the next round of qualifying.
You can watch each of these UCL qualifying matches this week here on B/R Live. First leg scores are in parentheses:
Tuesday
Red Star Belgrade (0) vs. Suduva (0), 2:45 p.m. ET
Wednesday
AIK (1) vs. Ararat-Armenia (2), 1 p.m.
Ludogorets (1) vs. Farencvaros (2), 1:30 p.m.
Piast (1) vs. BATE Borisov (1), 2 p.m.
3. World Armwrestling League
WAL heads west as its season continues from Los Angeles with WAL 504 this Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. Five matches are on the card for this showdown series, highlighted by the main event between Dave Chaffee and WAL legend Devon Larratt.
To watch WAL 504 on B/R Live, go here. For a full breakdown and tale of the tape for each match on the event card, go here. And to watch WAL highlights and full previous matches, check out the WAL playlist on our YouTube page.
Quick Catch Up
1. Angels on the Pitcher’s Mound
On an emotional Friday night in Anaheim, the Angels played their first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Skaggs’s mother Debbie threw out the first pitch, and then two LA pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 13-0 win. It was one of many beautiful moments on the night before what would have been Skaggs’s 28th birthday.
2. Wimbledon Classic
Novak Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer in the Gentlemen’s Final on Sunday, saving two match points in the fifth set before winning the tiebreak at 12-all, the first ever tiebreak to decide a men’s championship match. The win after nearly five hours means the Serbian now has 16 Grand Slam titles in his career, two behind Rafael Nadal’s 18 and four behind Federer’s 20.
On the Ladies’ side, Simona Halep thoroughly dominated her final against Serena Williams, winning her second-career Grand Slam and becoming the first Romanian woman to ever win Wimbledon. She was pretty excited to meet English royalty afterward.
3. AEW Fight for the Fallen
All Elite Wrestling’s third event brought the intensity, craziness and passion to which we’ve now become accustomed. Check out the highlights below, and if you missed anything or just want more AEW, you can watch the full replay free here on B/R Live.
