Liverpool Preseason Summer Tour Matches Coming to B/R Live and TNT

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The Champions League winners are coming to America. All seven of Liverpool's preseason summer friendly matches, including three in the United States, will stream on B/R Live, with two matches also broadcasting on TNT.

Beginning in mid-July, the Liverpool 2019 Summer Tour will have three matches in the UK, three in the U.S., and one in Switzerland. The three matches in the United States will be at iconic venues Notre Dame Stadium, Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium.

"We have millions of fans across the States, and although we try to visit as many as we can on preseason tour, having Turner Sports enables more of our supporters to get involved in our games and enjoy that authentic matchday experience," Liverpool's managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan said in a release.

The Reds won the 2019 UEFA Champions League title earlier this month in a redemptive season after falling in the final in 2018. Liverpool also had an excellent season in the English Premier League, losing only once on the way to a second-place finish, just one point behind the historic mark set by Manchester City.

Liverpool is led by manager Jurgen Klopp and star players Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, with plenty of other top-level standouts such as Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Liverpool FC, fresh off the impressive UEFA Champions League victory, and deliver this premium content to their passionate fan base in the U.S.," Turner Sports executive vice president and general manager Tina Shah said.

Liverpool 2019 Summer Tour Schedule (all times Eastern)

July 11

Tranmere Rovers vs. Liverpool: 2:30 p.m. from Prenton Park, UK

July 14

Bradford City vs. Liverpool: 10 a.m. from Valley Parade, UK

July 19

Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund: 8 p.m. from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. This match will also be televised on TNT.

July 21

Liverpool vs. Sevilla: 6 p.m. from Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

July 24

Liverpool vs. Sporting CP: 8 p.m. from Yankee Stadium in New York, NY. This match will also be televised on TNT.

July 28

Liverpool vs. Napoli: 12 p.m. from Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland, UK

July 31

Liverpool vs. Lyon: 2 p.m. from Stade du Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland

All matches will be available to stream on B/R Live through its online platform, mobile app and connected devices. Every match will be free to watch with the exception of July 19 against Borussia Dortmund and July 24 against Sporting CP. Full replays of each match will also be available to watch on B/R Live, usually within the same day.

Turner Sports' social channels B/R Live, Bleacher Report and B/R Football will provide complete digital and social coverage of Liverpool's U.S. tour, with access to top players and behind-the-scenes match preparation, including player interviews and other feature segments running alongside live match coverage and highlights. B/R Football will also bring studio coverage to the broadcasts before, during halftime and after each U.S. match.

Liverpool 2019 U.S. Tour Tickets

Liverpool fans can purchase tickets for the 2019 U.S. Tour here on the club's website, with prices and availability varying by match and venue.

How Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League Title

The Reds survived shaky group-stage form and found their rhythm when it counted on the way to their sixth UCL trophy in club history. Drawn into one of the two groups of death, Liverpool finished second behind PSG but ahead of Napoli on a tiebreaker to advance to the knockout round.

In the round of 16, Liverpool handled Bayern Munich 3-1 on aggregate thanks to a convincing display in the second leg in Germany.

The Reds kicked into high gear in the quarterfinals, dispatching an overmatched Porto side 6-1 over both legs.

Aside from lifting the trophy in Madrid, what Liverpool players and coaches and fans will remember forever is the semifinal second leg at Anfield. After falling to a Lionel Messi masterclass in Barcelona in the first leg, the Reds needed an all-time performance in the second leg to reach the final. That's what they gave.

Liverpool's crowning moment arrived in the Spanish capital. In a full-circle moment, forward Mo Salah scored the match's first goal after just two minutes, one year after leaving the pitch injured in the first half of the final against Real Madrid. Super-sub Divock Origi added the second goal with just a few minutes remaining in the match to seal the victory and start the party.