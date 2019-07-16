International Champions Cup 2019: Times, Live Stream, Predictions for All Games

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 2019 International Champions Cup will kick off on Tuesday, marking the seventh running of the pre-season tournament featuring some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Defending champions Tottenham Hotspur will be in action, and they will be joined by the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Here is a look at the full playing schedule. Matches will be played across three continents, with the bulk of the fixtures taking place in the USA, four in Asia and three in Europe:

Jul 16: Fiorentina vs. Chivas, 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST (July 17)

Jul 17: Arsenal vs. Bayern, 11 p.m. ET/4 a.m. BST (July 18)

Jul 20: Man Utd vs. Inter, 7:30 a.m. ET:12:30 p.m. BST

Jul 20: Benfica vs. Chivas, 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST

Jul 20: Arsenal vs. Fiorentina, 6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. BST

Jul 20: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (July 21)

Jul 21: Juventus vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m. ET:12:30 p.m. BST

Jul 23: Bayern Munich vs. Milan, 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST (July 24)

Jul 23: Chivas vs. Atletico Madrid, 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST (July 24)

Jul 24: Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST

Jul 24: Juventus vs. Inter, 7:30 p.m. ET:12:30 a.m. BST (July 25)

Jul 24: Fiorentina vs. Benfica, 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (July 25)

Jul 25: Tottenham vs. Man Utd, 7:30 p.m. ET:12:30 a.m. BST (July 26)

Jul 26: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, 7:30 p.m. ET:12:30 a.m. BST (July 27)

July 28: Milan vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

Aug 3: Man Utd vs. Milan, 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. BST

Aug 4: Tottenham vs. Inter, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST

Aug 10: Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, 12 p.m . ET/5 p.m. BST

American viewers can watch all matches via ESPN. MUTV will stream all Manchester United contests in the UK, and the remaining fixtures will be available for viewing via Premier Sports.

Chivas and Fiorentina will open the tournament in Bridgeview, Illinois, with the Italian club stepping in to replace AS Roma after they pulled out.

Sportswriter Ives Galarcep thought it was a shrewd move from new owner Rocco Commisso, who bought the club last month:

Spurs won the tournament last year, topping the table with seven points out of their three matches. They were one of three teams to finish on seven points―Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan also accomplished the feat―but had an edge in goal difference.

Their first outing will be against Juventus on July 21, in Kallang, Singapore. It will be the first pre-season contest for both sides, so fans should not expect to see the strongest XI from either side.

The ICC has never been about results for the clubs in question. A prime example is Bayern Munich, who finished well behind Dortmund in last year's tournament but laid the foundations for a title-winning campaign in the Bundesliga:

Several top clubs will embark on their ICC campaign with new star players in their ranks. Fans should keep their eye out for the likes of Eden Hazard, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann and Aaron Ramsey, among others, who all could see their first minutes in a new shirt.

Prediction: Clubs with limited turnover and solid depth tend to do best in these pre-season tournaments. Last year's champions Spurs stand a good chance of repeating. Winners: Tottenham