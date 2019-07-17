One Big Regret Each MLB Team Must Avoid at the 2019 Trade Deadline

2 of 6

Chicago White Sox: Not Trading Jose Abreu

The White Sox are 15 games out in the AL Central. First baseman Jose Abreu is in a contract year and has 21 home runs and 66 RBI. He seems like an obvious rental bat who would bring back a decent return. Yet, the ChiSox are hoping to sign him to an extension, per Scot Gregor of the Northwest Herald. Gregor cites Abreu's role as a mentor to rising stars such as outfielder Eloy Jimenez and infielder Yoan Moncada. But why not trade him for prospects now and then simply re-sign him this winter?

Cleveland Indians: Not Trading Trevor Bauer

The Indians are in the AL Wild Card race at 52-40, but they need to boost a ho-hum offense, particularly in the outfield. Right-hander Trevor Bauer, who leads baseball with 138 innings pitched and has posted a 3.65 ERA with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, has featured in multiple trade rumors. He's 28 years old and under club control through 2020. The Tribe could keep him, but now is the time to leverage him for maximum value, including an MLB-ready outfielder such as the Yankees' Clint Frazier.

Detroit Tigers: Not Trading Matthew Boyd

Unlike the Indians, the Tigers have no hope of sniffing the postseason. Their one and only objective should be to stockpile young talent. Their most bankable piece is left-hander Matthew Boyd (3.47 FIP, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings). He's 28 years old and controllable through 2022. The Tigers may be tempted to keep him, and they could. But he's in the midst of a career year and could bring back a true haul. This feels like a sell-high moment.

Kansas City Royals: Asking Too Much for Whit Merrifield

Whit Merrifield is hitting .307 with an .855 OPS and paces MLB with 122 hits. He's signed to an affordable contract through at least 2022 with a club option for 2023. The Royals could keep him, and general manager Dayton Moore told reporters they probably will barring a "crazy" return. Then again, Merrifield is 30 years old. This might be his sell-high apex. The Royals' ask should be big, but they should listen to the right high-end (rather than "crazy") proposal.

Minnesota Twins: Not Adding a Postseason-Tested Ace

The Twins are in the driver's seat in the AL Central with an offense that's second in runs scored (523) and a fourth-ranked ERA (3.92). That said, the Twinkies rotation is sorely lacking in postseason experience. In fact, only Jose Berrios and Martin Perez have ever been on the October stage and both sparingly. Minnesota needs a postseason-forged arm such as the Giants' Bumgarner to compete for an AL title and should surrender the prospects required to get one.