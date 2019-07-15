Arsenal Fan Groups Issue Joint Statement Slamming Stan Kroenke's Ownership

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Arsenal fan groups have issued a strongly worded joint statement criticising Stan Kroenke's ownership of the club.

Goal's Charles Watts relayed the statement made by Arsenal Supporters' Trust, along with other prominent fan groups and bloggers, on Monday:

In the statement, it is said "fans have never felt more marginalised, less listened to or valued" and want to see "meaningful action" taken after "passive ownership" from Kroenke.



The announcement also called for changes to be made at board level as well as to the matchday experience, which "can be soulless."

The Guardian's Amy Lawrence gave her take on the statement:

Kroenke first bought shares in Arsenal in 2007 before taking over in 2011.

Prior to his involvement, the Gunners had enjoyed a run of eight consecutive top-two finishes in the Premier League from the 1997-98 season through to 2004-05.

That run included three title wins, the last of which was their unbeaten Invincibles campaign, and four FA Cup wins.

They also made it to the UEFA Champions League final in 2006, which they lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

In the years since the 71-year-old began buying shares, the club won the FA Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2017, but they've not put in a serious challenge for the Premier League title or the Champions League once.

In the last three seasons, Arsenal have finished outside the top four and missed out on Europe's premier club competition.

Football.London's Layth Yousif was recently critical of Kroenke's ownership:

Although the Gunners have had to settle for UEFA Europa League football in recent years, the statement also called for the club to "immediately clarify they will have no part" in a proposed European Super League.

In November, sources at the club told Sky Sports News Arsenal were not aware of proposals for a breakaway European league.

However, in a report published by German outlet Der Spiegel based on documents acquired via Football Leaks, the club are said to have attended a meeting in 2016 to discuss such a possibility.

It was also said the Gunners would become one of 11 founding members of a Super League alongside domestic rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.