PSG, Brazil Star Neymar Says He's 'No Superhero nor a Perfect Role Model'

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar recognises he has a "huge responsibility" toward young fans but said he is not a "perfect role model."

The Brazilian, who failed to report back for pre-season training in Paris last week amid rumours he is wanted by former club Barcelona, has been told he can leave the club for the right price.

Per Goal's Ryan Benson, Neymar said:

"I'm no superhero nor a perfect role model. I also have my bad moments, when I want to go home and hide, to stay with my friends and family.

"I'm no superhero that handles all the pressure in the world, but I make an effort because I know what I've become, not only to my family and son, but for most of the children that are here.

"I know I have a huge responsibility and I want to act in the best way possible. Always being honest, that is the most important thing."

After Neymar did not turn up for the first day of pre-season on July 8, PSG released a statement suggesting they will sanction the forward, per Sport Witness:

The day before, Neymar watched his national side win their first Copa America title since 2007 in Rio de Janeiro.

He was not on the pitch, because an ankle injury suffered shortly before the tournament kept him out of action.

His father defended his failure to report for pre-season, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Although the star won his second Ligue 1 title in two years with PSG last season, he enjoyed a less-than-ideal end to the campaign.

Neymar was hit with a three-match UEFA Champions League ban in April after he insulted match officials via Instagram following PSG's round-of-16 exit at the hands of Manchester United in March.

He also incurred a domestic ban of the same length after being involved in an altercation with a Rennes supporter after PSG were beaten on penalties in the Coupe de France final:

Even close friend and compatriot Dani Alves was critical of the forward for reacting to the fan.

After the season concluded, Neymar was accused of rape. Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza said the footballer raped her in a hotel room in the French capital on May 15 after she refused to have sex with him without a condom.



Neymar denied the allegations in a video on Instagram:

The video is also being investigated by police in Brazil for potential breaches of privacy because it included pictures and messages exchanged between them without Trindade's consent.