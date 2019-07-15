PSG, Brazil Star Neymar Says He's 'No Superhero nor a Perfect Role Model'July 15, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar recognises he has a "huge responsibility" toward young fans but said he is not a "perfect role model."
The Brazilian, who failed to report back for pre-season training in Paris last week amid rumours he is wanted by former club Barcelona, has been told he can leave the club for the right price.
Per Goal's Ryan Benson, Neymar said:
"I'm no superhero nor a perfect role model. I also have my bad moments, when I want to go home and hide, to stay with my friends and family.
"I'm no superhero that handles all the pressure in the world, but I make an effort because I know what I've become, not only to my family and son, but for most of the children that are here.
"I know I have a huge responsibility and I want to act in the best way possible. Always being honest, that is the most important thing."
After Neymar did not turn up for the first day of pre-season on July 8, PSG released a statement suggesting they will sanction the forward, per Sport Witness:
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
'This Monday, Neymar was summoned for the resumption of the professional group of PSG. PSG found that Neymar did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorised by the club in advance. PSG deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures.'
The day before, Neymar watched his national side win their first Copa America title since 2007 in Rio de Janeiro.
He was not on the pitch, because an ankle injury suffered shortly before the tournament kept him out of action.
His father defended his failure to report for pre-season, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Neymar's father has claimed that PSG knew that his son would not be back in Paris until July 15 because of commitments in Brazil. https://t.co/TdCFQHmK17
Although the star won his second Ligue 1 title in two years with PSG last season, he enjoyed a less-than-ideal end to the campaign.
Neymar was hit with a three-match UEFA Champions League ban in April after he insulted match officials via Instagram following PSG's round-of-16 exit at the hands of Manchester United in March.
He also incurred a domestic ban of the same length after being involved in an altercation with a Rennes supporter after PSG were beaten on penalties in the Coupe de France final:
Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
😳 Unfortunately, it’s Neymar who grabs the headlines this morning as he appears to lash out at a fan after PSG lose the final! #CoupeDeFrance 🎥 Credit: @vaillant92100 https://t.co/URj4GwAJlU
Even close friend and compatriot Dani Alves was critical of the forward for reacting to the fan.
After the season concluded, Neymar was accused of rape. Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza said the footballer raped her in a hotel room in the French capital on May 15 after she refused to have sex with him without a condom.
Neymar denied the allegations in a video on Instagram:
The video is also being investigated by police in Brazil for potential breaches of privacy because it included pictures and messages exchanged between them without Trindade's consent.
