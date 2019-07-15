WWE Raw Preview: A New Champion, Extreme Rules Fallout and More for July 15

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Extreme Rules went off the air Sunday night with The Beast Incarnate back in the catbird seat of Monday Night Raw, looking down at anyone who may dare step up to him after successfully cashing in Money in the Bank in the closing moments of the pay-per-view extravaganza.

Lesnar took advantage of a weakened Seth Rollins, obliterated him with some suplexes and an F-5 and now reigns over the flagship show just in time for Paul Heyman to takeover as the executive director of the brand behind the scenes.

What does that mean for Monday's broadcast, and what can fans expect out of the first show on the road to SummerSlam?

A New Champion Nets New Creative Challenges

With Lesnar back on top of Raw, it leaves the brand without a consistent champion. We know from prior reigns that Lesnar is not a guy who will show up every week and bring stability to the main event scene, leaving the flagship without a goal for its top Superstars.

That makes it difficult on the creative team to come up with interesting ways to keep fans invested and main event talent busy. Without a title to fight for, what do they do with themselves?

In the past, we have seen several wrestlers wage war with each other to jockey for position in hopes of winning a title opportunity. That is certainly one approach Paul Heyman and the writing team can take, and they likely will.

The question then becomes which heel steps up as a foil for Seth Rollins now that the program with Baron Corbin is over with. Perhaps Bobby Lashley, on the strength of his Extreme Rules performance, sees his star elevated? Maybe AJ Styles and The Club prods what is sure to be a vengeful and emotional Rollins?

Whatever the case, WWE Creative under Heyman has its hands full trying to convince fans to stick around without consistent appearances by champion Lesnar.

What's Next for Becky Lynch

The Man successfully retained her Raw women's title as part of the mixed tag team main event at Extreme Rules, and with Lacey Evans out of the picture, for the time being, it leaves Lynch without an obvious No. 1 contender.

Sarah Logan is an interesting option. The former Riott Squad member recently re-emerged from creative obscurity and competed on last week's show. She could provide Lynch a fresh face and potentially build her own star out of it.

That option isn't too likely, though.

After losing to Bayley at Extreme Rules, Alexa Bliss could shift her focus to Raw and Lynch, looking to capitalize on the despicable End of Days The Man endured at Extreme Rules. Perhaps her ongoing storyline with Nikki Cross bleeds into that program.

There are not a wealth of potential challengers beyond that, though.

Sure, Natalya is always good for another heel turn and a damn fine match, but is that really a feud fans would invest in at this point?

Of course, there is always the possibility that Ronda Rousey returns to television in time for a match with Lynch at SummerSlam that would be a no-brainer main event if WWE Creative so wished.

Ricochet's Revenge

Ricochet's reign as United States champion came to a premature end Sunday when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows interfered on behalf of AJ Styles, helping The Phenomenal One to another reign with the coveted title.

The One and Only will be on the warpath Monday, seeking revenge for his demoralizing title loss, but can he realistically combat The Club by himself? The answer is a resounding, "no."

Does that mean he rolls into Nassau Coliseum in Long Island Monday night and takes another 3-on-1 ass-kicking at the hands of the new champ and his Good Brothers? Or does he recruit some backup in the form of The Usos or the inconsistently used Viking Raiders?

Hopefully it is option two, because we have been there, done that with the first.