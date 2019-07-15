NBA Summer League 2019: Championship Game TV, Live Stream Schedule

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will square off Monday for the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League title at Thomas and Mack Center.

Minnesota advanced to the championship game by way of an 85-77 semifinal win over Brooklyn that extended its record to 6-0.

Memphis, who boasts a 5-1 mark in Las Vegas, used a two-point overtime victory over New Orleans to lock its spot in the final.

In addition to having the best record at Summer League, Minnesota has the top team plus-minus, and it has averaged 93 points per game. The Wolves started the playoff round as the No. 3 seed, but they were the highest seed left in the semifinals.

Memphis qualified for the eight-team playoff bracket as the No. 8 seed, and it has beaten two higher-seeded teams to have a shot at a title.

Summer League Championship Game Info

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Preview

Minnesota should be the favored team in Monday's final because of how dominant it has been over the duration of play in Las Vegas.

The Wolves won three of their four preliminary-round games by nine points or more, and they have won their two tournament contests by a combined 34 points.

Undrafted center Naz Reid, who played one season at LSU before turning pro, has been Minnesota's top performer, with 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

On Sunday, Reid turned in a strong showing with 20 points on 50 percent shooting. He also produced six rebounds and three blocks in a matchup with Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen.

In addition to Reid, the Wolves received contributions from a few backcourt players, including Kelan Martin and Jordan McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, who was a Pac-12 First-Team selection in 2018 and played in the G-League last season, added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds in the semifinal victory.

In total, the Wolves have six players averaging over 10 points per game in Las Vegas, with Mitchell Creek, Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop joining Reid, Martin and McLaughlin.

Minnesota's performance becomes even more impressive when you consider that 2019 first-round pick Jarrett Culver has not participated in Las Vegas.

The standout showings in Summer League should allow some of the Minnesota players to compete for regular-season playing time, but it is going to be tough.

Reid has to go up against Gorgui Dieng and free-agent signing Jordan Bell behind Karl-Anthony Towns on the center depth chart, while the top point producers in the backcourt have to break through a scoring hierarchy led by Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, Robert Covington and others.

The Memphis players could be in the same position come preseason since the Grizzlies have loaded up on young players through the draft, trades and free agency.

Of the draft picks, only Brandon Clarke, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds Sunday, is producing at a high rate.

Tyler Harvey has been the breakout star in Las Vegas for the Grizzlies with 14.3 points per game on 42 percent shooting.

Harvey proved during his college career at Eastern Washington, where he led NCAA Division I in scoring in 2015, that he is capable of being the top scorer on a team, but he has yet to prove that on the NBA stage since he has played overseas and in the G-League since turning pro in 2015.

There is a chance Harvey establishes a spot on the guard depth chart in preseason since he is going up against Grayson Allen, who could not break into the rotation on a significant basis in Utah in his rookie season.

While making NBA rosters will be the biggest concern between Tuesday and the start of the NBA regular season for the Summer League stars, the immediate focus is to come away from Las Vegas with a championship.

Clarke and Reid will likely be locked in a tight individual matchup since both players have put up impressive numbers in the scoring and rebounding columns.

Minnesota has an edge in scoring depth, but Harvey, Dusty Hannahs and Keenan Evans have all averaged over 10 points per game for Memphis.

However, Memphis only received 14 points from Hannahs and Evans while squeaking out the overtime win over New Orleans.

Minnesota has been more consistent and dominant throughout the tournament, and it should be able to overwhelm the Grizzlies in stretches through Reid, Martin and others to leave the Thomas and Mack Center with an undefeated record.

