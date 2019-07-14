NBA Summer League 2019: Scores, Highlights from Las Vegas Semifinal Results

David Dow/Getty Images

Some of the NBA's brightest young stars have the opportunity to add a championship to their resume before stepping foot on the court for their first regular-season game thanks to the Las Vegas Summer League.

Attention turned to the semifinals on Sunday, as the New Orleans Pelicans—minus an injured Zion Williamson—took on the Memphis Grizzlies before the Brooklyn Nets faced the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With that in mind, here is a look at Sunday's results with spots in the championship game hanging in the balance.

Sunday Scores

Memphis Grizzlies defeat New Orleans Pelicans, 88-86 (OT)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Recap

Memphis Grizzlies 88, New Orleans Pelicans 86 (overtime)

There was no shortage of drama in the first of two games Sunday.

The Grizzlies were in full control with a 15-point lead in the third quarter, but New Orleans came charging back to tie it with a Nickeil Alexander-Walker jumper with less than five minutes left. That set up a back-and-forth that saw Trevon Bluiett give the Pelicans a one-point lead with an and-1 with 17 seconds remaining before Alexander-Walker notched a steal and assist to stretch the lead to three.

Not to be outdone, Tyler Harvey drilled a three-pointer with four seconds left for Memphis to force overtime, where Brandon Clarke's dunk gave the Grizzlies the lead for good with 11 seconds left.

It appeared as if the Pelicans were going to cruise to victory when they jumped out to a 10-1 lead behind the tandem of Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes.

Alexander-Walker, who was the No. 17 pick out of Virginia Tech, hit the game-winning free throw in the overtime win over the Miami Heat in the quarterfinals on his way to 34 points, while Hayes, the No. 8 pick of the draft out of Texas, added a double-double of 15 points and 12 boards.

They were not as impressive Sunday with Alexander-Walker shooting 5-of-23 from the field on his way to 14 points and Hayes notching nine points and six boards.

They also couldn't counter Clarke, the No. 21 pick out of Gonzaga, who spearheaded the win with 23 points and 14 rebounds. He consistently slashed into the lane, drew contact and worked in pick-and-rolls with the guards, which helped get Hayes into foul trouble while Memphis built its double-digit lead.

It was fitting his final dunk came on a pick-and-roll since the Pelicans struggled with it throughout the contest.

What's Next?

The Grizzlies will face the winner of the game between the Nets and Timberwolves in Monday's championship game.