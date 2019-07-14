Twitter Reacts to Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, More WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Results

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 came in with little hype, but the talent delivered in spades. The wrestling was as strong as it has been in months. New and underused stars made the most of the spotlight, and the booking did not hamper them.

While a few results riled up fans and the show did not have too many memorable story moments, this was about as good as WWE can get for a filler pay-per-view.

The biggest moment of the night though was also the most controversial. Just as fans were enjoying the workhorses putting in their best work, Brock Lesnar returned to reestablish the status quo.

Lesnar Makes Paul Heyman's Spoiler a Reality with a Cash In on Seth Rollins



Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch showed their dominance together as they sent Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans running in their Extreme Rules mixed tag team match. The Lone Wolf got so aggravated that he ended up hitting the End of Days on The Man.

This set off The Beastslayer, who hit a trio of Stomps on Corbin to seal the win. However, The Beast Incarnate ruined the moment as he cashed in on a vulnerable Rollins to reclaim the Universal Championship.

This ending set off fans, who were enjoying a largely successful event. The Beast reminded fans that WWE can and will ignore all good will they have built up:

The mixed tag team match was fine though hardly close to the best work on the card. Rollins and Lynch came out looking strong, and Rollins has a clear challenge ahead of him for SummerSlam. Hopefully, he can overcome that challenge once again.

Undertaker Puts on His Best Performance in Years



The Undertaker did not take long to make up for Super ShowDown. After an embarrassing showing with Goldberg, The Deadman teamed up with Roman Reigns and put on a great showing against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

This match showcased how Taker should be used if he is going to continue to appear. He was a dominant force that hit his biggest moves in succession. He felt like a legend returning to be as unstoppable as he has ever been.

The Deadman looked as good as he has in years, and that was thanks to everyone else giving him space to just be at his best. Fans were clear in their praise of Taker's latest work:

The Big Dog, The Scottish Psychopath and The Best in the World finally connected in a way that they have not throughout their feud. This was shockingly a huge step up for the entire feud, and fans were clear in their appreciation:

The New Day Have Captured All the Gold



Big E and Xavier Woods managed to come out of the SmackDown Tag Team Championships triple threat with the gold. They hit the Up Up Down Down on Daniel Bryan to take the win. Kofi Kingston managed to walk away with his gold after his match with Samoa Joe.

New Day ended the night with all the gold. At some point, this was the expected result. Kofi will ride tall as the top champion on SmackDown while his friends carry the tag team division:

It was a somewhat mixed reaction New Day got to this moment. This is the sixth time that the trio has captured the tag team championships, and it could even be argued that they are taking away from the spectacle of Kofi as WWE champion:

However, it also gives weight to the idea that New Day has truly taken over the blue brand. In much the same way The Shield gained credibility by capturing multiple titles, Kofi, Big E and Woods feel now truly unstoppable as a stable.

AJ Styles Steals Ricochet's United States Championship



In their latest fight for the US Championship, The Phenomenal One finally overwhelmed The One and Only. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows gave Styles an unfair advantage that guaranteed their friend walked out with the gold.

It was another great performance from two of the best in the business. With clearly established roles, they worked well together from start to finish. It was a shame though to have Ricochet walk out with the gold he earned just one show back.

Most fans seemed upset with Ricochet losing his championship so quickly, particularly to Styles, who can win a title at any time:

Fans speculated though that this could be leading to bigger and better things. Ricochet may have fallen this time, but he did not have help that may soon be coming. Some even speculated that The Club will be getting one more recruit:

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman Destroy Everything in Their Path



The All Mighty and The Monster Among Men barely even touched the ring in their Last Man Standing match. They brawled through the crowd and into the concession stand. The two returned to the arena before Strowman running powerslammed Lashley off the ramp to take the win.

It was a long match, absolutely the longest so far at the time they fought. That length led to a divisive reaction from fans as The All Mighty and The Monster fought until they couldn't throw another punch:

Those who were willing to accept the length enjoyed the best match that Lashley has had since his WWE return. It was an absolute war that never stopped:

Hopefully, Strowman's latest victory over Lashley is a sign of things to come. The universal champion could certainly use a new challenger.