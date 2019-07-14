WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's Return 'Imminent'; Hasn't Appeared Since WrestleMania

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey's return to WWE programming could be "imminent," according to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra.

Tom Colohue of Daily DDT echoed Shepard's report and added, "Paul Heyman's new role has very much encouraged Rousey's desire to return sooner rather than later."

Rousey hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since losing the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the former UFC star planned to take an extended hiatus to start a family with husband Travis Browne. Rousey posted a video to her YouTube channel confirming her desire to have a child with Browne and added she was recuperating from a hand injury she suffered at WrestleMania (warning: contains NSFW language).

Even though she has been out for an extended stretch, Rousey is due a rematch with Lynch or whomever the Raw women's champion is when she gets back to the promotion.

Following Extreme Rules, SummerSlam (Aug. 11) is the next PPV on the WWE calendar. Bringing Rousey back now would allow her to compete on what is arguably the biggest event of the year outside of WrestleMania.

