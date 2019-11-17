Jonathan Williams, Nyheim Hines Fantasy Outlook After Marlon Mack Injury

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack suffered a hand injury on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

The third-year pro has amassed 938 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns for the Colts.

Mack gained 1,011 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns in just 12 games during the 2018 season. He rushed for 4.7 yards per carry and also gained 148 yards on 24 carries in his team's wild-card game versus the Houston Texans.

He was one of the driving forces for a Colts team that finished the 2018 season 9-1, good enough to catapult them into the playoffs following a 1-5 start.

Unfortunately, Mack has been kept off the field at times with numerous ailments. A hamstring injury sidelined him for four games, and a shoulder injury kept him out for two more during his rookie season in 2017.

Mack suffered an ankle injury in a Week 4 loss to the Oakland Raiders and did not play in the fourth quarter. However, head coach Frank Reich told reporters that the back was pulled because the team was in hurry-up mode as they tried to come back in an eventual 31-24 loss. Nyheim Hines took his place.

All was well in Week 5, when Mack returned and rushed 29 times for 132 yards in a 19-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hopefully Mack returns at 100 percent health soon and is able to regain his 2018 form, but until then, two Colts running backs are ready to take over in the starter's absence.

Here's a look at where both stand from a fantasy perspective.

Jonathan Williams



Williams is the current handcuff you want if Mack's injury is serious. He saw more carries in relief duty than Hines, though the fact that he came into the game with just two carries on the season and spent time on the practice squad is a solid indication that the Colts may make a roster move if Mack's absence becomes long term.

So Williams may not have much value beyond a week or two, making him nothing more than a RB4 worth rostering in deeper leagues. It's hard to imagine the Colts wouldn't look to add some veteran help in the event Mack misses time, reducing Williams' fantasy upside in the process.

Nyheim Hines

Hines's fantasy value comes via his pass-catching prowess, which proves valuable in point-per-reception leagues.

Sixty-three of his 145 touches last season came via the pass, and he proved efficient by catching 77.8 percent of his targets. Football Outsiders ranked him 15th among pass-catching running backs in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

This season, the second-year player has caught 27 passes for 165 yards and rushed for 6.1 yards per carry.

The second-year pro out of North Carolina State won't be called upon to be the Colts' bellcow back, but he's definitely their best passing-down option among Mack's backups.