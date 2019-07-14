Everton Soares Says He Has 'A Proposal' Amid Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Jorge Saenz/Associated Press

Everton Soares has a proposal amid rumours the Brazil international will leave Gremio during this summer's transfer window after his agent, Gilmar Veloz, has reportedly held talks with Arsenal.

The 23-year-old cast doubt on his club future when speaking to Radio Grenal (h/t MailOnline's Nathan Salt): "I have a proposal, I cannot name the club. I do not guarantee that I'll play against Bahia on Wednesday; we'll see."

Ultimately, Everton did feature against Bahia, scoring his team's goal in a 1-1 draw.

However, Salt also cited a report from Globo Esporte about Arsenal holding talks with Everton's agent. Those conversations are said to have been led by the Gunners' newly appointed technical director, Edu.

His presence could give the Gunners the inside track after his recent work as general coordinator of the Brazil national team. Edu was at the Copa and saw firsthand what Everton, who is believed to be available for "a fee closer to £45 million," can do.

Securing a deal would give Arsenal a versatile forward who can operate on either flank, stretch a defence with pace and possesses a fearsome shot.

Arsenal's need for a player with those qualities is obvious considering how many wingers the north London club has been linked with in recent months.

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser has been among the mooted targets, per Harry Pratt of the Daily Star Sunday. Meanwhile, the Gunners were rebuffed when offering £40 million in instalments to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha.

Reports from French sources TF1 and L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News) credited Arsenal with making an €80 million offer for Lille star Nicolas Pepe on Saturday:

However, those reports were quickly refuted:

Arsenal need reinforcements in almost every area, but so far only 18-year-old wide forward Gabriel Martinelli has been added. A more proven winger would increase the supply to prolific strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Edu has been hired to make the Gunners more active in the market, and using his experience in South America to help land one of the top talents on the continent would represent a major coup.