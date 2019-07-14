Everton Soares Says He Has 'A Proposal' Amid Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Everton Soares Says He Has 'A Proposal' Amid Arsenal Transfer RumoursJuly 14, 2019
Everton Soares has a proposal amid rumours the Brazil international will leave Gremio during this summer's transfer window after his agent, Gilmar Veloz, has reportedly held talks with Arsenal.
The 23-year-old cast doubt on his club future when speaking to Radio Grenal (h/t MailOnline's Nathan Salt): "I have a proposal, I cannot name the club. I do not guarantee that I'll play against Bahia on Wednesday; we'll see."
Ultimately, Everton did feature against Bahia, scoring his team's goal in a 1-1 draw.
However, Salt also cited a report from Globo Esporte about Arsenal holding talks with Everton's agent. Those conversations are said to have been led by the Gunners' newly appointed technical director, Edu.
His presence could give the Gunners the inside track after his recent work as general coordinator of the Brazil national team. Edu was at the Copa and saw firsthand what Everton, who is believed to be available for "a fee closer to £45 million," can do.
COPA90 @COPA90
🤔 Is @Gremio's Everton Soares going to be the next player to make the move to Europe after an impressive @CopaAmerica? https://t.co/Fc1LASXjYd
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
Only Lionel Messi completed more dribbles than Brazil's Everton Soares (23) at the 2019 CONMEBOL Copa América. • 31 dribbles attempted • 19 dribbles completed He completed a dribble ever 20 minutes. https://t.co/BSEbXvK1Md
Securing a deal would give Arsenal a versatile forward who can operate on either flank, stretch a defence with pace and possesses a fearsome shot.
Arsenal's need for a player with those qualities is obvious considering how many wingers the north London club has been linked with in recent months.
Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser has been among the mooted targets, per Harry Pratt of the Daily Star Sunday. Meanwhile, the Gunners were rebuffed when offering £40 million in instalments to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha.
Reports from French sources TF1 and L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News) credited Arsenal with making an €80 million offer for Lille star Nicolas Pepe on Saturday:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Arsenal have bid €80m for Nicolas Pépé, but the player's preference is a move to PSG, according to TF1 https://t.co/JYLhS39zTb
Get French Football News @GFFN
Breaking | L’Équipe insist that Arsenal on Thursday offered Lille €80m for Nicolas Pépé, to be paid in several instalments. More follows.
However, those reports were quickly refuted:
David Ornstein @bbcsport_david
Sources tell @BBCSport Arsenal have not submitted a bid for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe and do not have the level of money being reported (€80m) to sign the Ivory Coast international this summer #LOSC #AFC
Charles Watts @charles_watts
Just to confirm, as I’m sure you all know. Arsenal have not bid €80m for Nicolas Pepe. They can’t afford to - and haven’t even bid for him at all. As you were.......
Arsenal need reinforcements in almost every area, but so far only 18-year-old wide forward Gabriel Martinelli has been added. A more proven winger would increase the supply to prolific strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Edu has been hired to make the Gunners more active in the market, and using his experience in South America to help land one of the top talents on the continent would represent a major coup.
