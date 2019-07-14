NBA Rumors: Kosta Koufos Drawing Interest from Bucks, Raptors, Pistons, Kings

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Free-agent center Kosta Koufos has "received preliminary interest" from the Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Koufos, 30, appeared in 42 contests for the Kings last season, averaging 3.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12 minutes per game.

While Koufos didn't play a major role for the Kings in the 2018-19 campaign, he still believes he can contribute in a big way to a team next season.

"I've been in the league for 11 years. I've started a numerous amount of games, and when given time, I can put up numbers," he told The Kings Insider Podcast in late June (h/t James Ham of NBC Sports).



Koufos added that he's willing to play whatever role is asked of him when talking about his mentality as a player.

"From my perspective, knowing your role, knowing your situation and maximizing your role, whatever time is given to you," he said. "Whether it's playing well on the defensive end or getting guys open with screens or scoring when the opportunity is there, it's just being the best player you can be in whatever time is given to you."

A return to Sacramento could make some sense, though Dewayne Dedmon is currently locked in as the team's starting center and players like Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III are both capable of playing the 5 if the Kings choose to play small.

For other teams seeking veteran depth at the position and a bit of rim protection, Koufos would be a logical addition.

The center market was saturated this summer at a time when the position has been devalued given the trends toward floor spacing and perimeter shooting—which at least partly led to a player like four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins signing just a one-year, $3.5 million deal—so Koufos can likely be had for cheap.