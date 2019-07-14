Giannis Thinks He's at 60% of His Potential Despite Winning 2019 NBA MVP Award

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is only scratching the surface of his potential, it's a scary thought for the rest of the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning league MVP told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN on Saturday he's only 60 percent of the way to his final form:

"There's a lot of things I can improve on. First of all, [I have to] look at myself before I look at anybody else. Try to self-improve as much as possible. There are a lot of things that I got to work on in my game.

"A lot of people say, 'You are the MVP, you are one of the best players in the league, you are so dominant.' But I think I can get better. I think I am at 60 percent of my potential, as good as I can be. I just want to be better. If I am in the same situation again [in the conference finals], react better, play the game better, play better, execute better."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.