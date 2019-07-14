Neymar Names Beating PSG 6-1 with Barcelona Among Favourite Football Memories

Andre Penner/Associated Press

Neymar has added more fuel to the transfer rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona, naming the 6-1 win over his current club Paris Saint-Germain in March 2017 as one of his favourite football memories.

Per Goal's Sam France, the Brazilian forward was asked about his best moments in the sport, and one of his two answers won't sit well with fans of the French club:

"When we won against PSG with Barcelona it was completely… we all went crazy afterwards.

"I believe it was the best feeling for all of us.

"The 'Remontada' against Paris, what we felt when we scored the sixth goal… I have never felt anything like this. It was incredible!"

He also talked about winning Olympic gold with Brazil in 2016.

Neymar scored twice in the Barcelona comeback win, known as the Remontada. Having lost the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie 4-0 in Paris, the La Liga giants seemed dead in the water, only to score three goals in the final minutes of the return leg and knock out PSG:

Neymar left the Catalans for Paris at the end of that season, but after two years in France, the 27-year-old seems ready for the next chapter in his career.

Per Les Parisiens' official website, he didn't return to the club for pre-season training at the agreed time. Sporting director Leonardo later revealed there has been contact with Barcelona regarding a return, per sports writer Jonathan Johnson:

The Blaugrana have already spent big on a star forward this summer, triggering the buyout clause in Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid contract. Per their official website, Barcelona paid €120 million for his services.

According to Sport Bild's Christian Falk (h/t Get French Football News), the Catalans want to offer PSG a choice of several players for Neymar, but the Ligue 1 champions aren't interested:

Neymar has won two Ligue 1 titles with PSG, as well as the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue. European success has eluded Les Parisiens, however, and the Brazilian has struggled with injuries the last two seasons.

He was out for much of the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, returning just in time for the FIFA World Cup, and he was sidelined between January and April of this year. The latter injury saw him miss out on the Champions League tie against Manchester United, another comeback in which the Red Devils won 3-1 in Paris after losing 2-0 at home.