NBA Summer League 2019: TV Schedule for Las Vegas Semifinals

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies pulled off upsets in terms of seeding during the quarterfinals of the NBA Summer League, but they have been playing well for most of their time in Las Vegas.

Although they were seeded at the bottom of the quarterfinals, Brooklyn and Memphis still ranked in the top eight of the Summer League standings, which means they would not be surprise winners in Sunday's semifinals.

Next up for the Nets is a clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves in one of two semifinals to be played Sunday. Memphis faces the New Orleans Pelicans in the other.

The Wolves are the only team left at Summer League with a perfect record, entering Sunday at 5-0.

Brooklyn, Memphis and New Orleans have all posted a 4-1 records in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League Semifinals Schedule

All Times ET.

Memphis vs. New Orleans (6 p.m., ESPN2)

Brooklyn vs. Minnesota (8 p.m., ESPN2)

Musa, Allen Lead Nets into Clash with Undefeated Wolves

Brooklyn brought two of its best young players to Las Vegas, and they proved to be the class of the court Saturday.

Jarrett Allen totaled 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, while Dzanan Musa recorded eight points and eight rebounds in the 105-85 victory over Detroit.

Allen's presence on Brooklyn's Summer League squad is a bit befuddling since he is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

As one of the most polished players in Las Vegas, Allen has 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest, and he showed Saturday that he is more than capable of taking over a Summer League game and leading the Nets to victory.

While it seems odd for Allen to be playing in Summer League, his continued success should give him a confidence boost ahead of a preseason in which he is set to square off with DeAndre Jordan for minutes down low.

Musa has 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and three assists per game in Las Vegas as he prepares to try to take a jump in production in his second NBA campaign.

In order to reach the final, Brooklyn's dynamic duo must find a way to slow down a Minnesota offense that featured five double-digit scorers in a 108-82 quarterfinal win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Allen is expected to be locked in a battle with Naz Reid, who had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds Saturday.

Reid also went 1-for-2 from three-point range versus Dallas, and if he is able to draw Allen outside the paint, he could create room for Josh Okogie, Kelan Martin and others to drive for easy baskets.

Martin, who starred at Butler and played last season in Germany, comes into Sunday off a 23-point performance.

With Okogie and Jordan McLaughlin starting, Martin has come off the bench along with Tyus Battle and Barry Brown to provide scoring depth for the Wolves.

Brooklyn also benefited from its bench, with Isaia Cordinier and Ahmed Hill combining for 30 points Saturday.

Since the margins appear to be thin in this matchup, the advantage could end up with the team that contains the best player on the floor, and that is Brooklyn with Allen.

Can New Orleans Keep Thriving Without Zion?

When Zion Williamson was ruled out of Summer League with a left knee injury, the Pelicans could have experienced a drop off in morale and production. Instead, they went on a run and advanced in the semifinals.

2019 first-round selection Nickeil Alexander-Walker is one of the top scorers at Summer League with 27.7 points per game.

In addition to Alexander-Walker's production, lottery choice Jaxson Hayes has starred in the paint with a few emphatic dunks catching the attention of many observers in Las Vegas and beyond.

In Saturday's one-point overtime win over Miami, Hayes and Alexander-Walker combined for 49 points, with Kenrich Williams adding 17 of his own.

Regardless of what happens Sunday, New Orleans should be encouraged by the chemistry forming between two of its rookies, as well as the performances out of Williams, who should fit in the forward rotation.

Standing in the way of New Orleans' spot in the final is a Memphis team that downed the top-seeded Boston Celtics by six points.

Hayes and fellow first-round pick Brandon Clarke should be locked in a duel down low, and that positional battle could end up deciding the victor.

Clarke is coming off a double-double Saturday, and he was regarded as one of the better defenders in the draft class, so he could give Hayes trouble.

Tyler Harvey, who led NCAA Division I in scoring during the 2014-15 for Eastern Washington, scored 20 points Saturday, 12 of which came from three-point range.

Harvey should face off against Alexander-Walker in a backcourt scoring showdown that could complement the battle in the paint nicely.

If the top two players on each roster cancel each other out, a role player must step up to make the difference.

For Memphis, that could be Peyton Aldridge, who scored 13 points Saturday, while New Orleans could call on Williams and Aubrey Dawkins to create separation on the scoreboard.

