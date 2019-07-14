AEW Fight for the Fallen Results: Top Talking Points and Most Memorable Moments

2 of 4

Credit: Thomas Tischio/AEW

One of the more concerning elements of the show came after Chris Jericho, disguised as one of the Dark Order's creepers, attacked Hangman Page and left him bleeding from the eye. What should have been an angle designed to build heat for Jericho, instead saw the audience chanting in gratitude to the all-time great.

Which raises the following question: Is this too much, too soon for Hangman Page?

The crowd in Jacksonville, Florida, was not exactly behind the winner of Double or Nothing's Casino Battle Royale during his match with "Superbad" Kip Sabian. They were way quieter and less engaged in a match featuring one half of All Out's heavyweight title match than you would hope the company's fanbase would be at this point.

Perhaps that's because they recognize Page as the so-called "chosen one" of AEW, a wrestler shoved down the fans' throats rather than one who was organically built through hot storylines, interesting promos and show-stealing matches.

None of this is to say that Page isn't the right choice to hitch the proverbial wagon to. We have seen him steadily develop into one of the best young stars in the industry during his time in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. We watched his charismatic turns on Being the Elite. He has every tool necessary to be a world champion and the face of a promotion, which is why WWE was so eager to sign him to a lucrative developmental contract.

Pushing him so hard out of the gate, without letting the audience embrace him, is a recipe for disaster. Look at what happened in WWE when management anointed John Cena the savior of wrestling and shoved him into the spotlight before fans had a chance to embrace him beyond his funny one-liners and battle raps.

Page is going to do great things for AEW and probably will be the guy to carry the All Elite name for the next generation. It is up to the creative team, or whoever is making decisions about the shows, to ensure fans do not have a reason chant for the aggressive, arrogant heel over him because they brought about the title shots, main events and stardom too soon.