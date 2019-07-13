Kurt Busch Holds off Brother Kyle for NASCAR at Kentucky 2019 Overtime Win

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

A thrilling overtime finish resulted in Kurt Busch holding off brother his brother Kyle and taking down the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky on Saturday.

The caution flag came out with just a handful of laps remaining after Bubba Wallace encountered trouble:

At the time, Joey Logano held a comfortable lead over Kyle Busch and looked headed toward his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.

However, the restart altered that seemingly inevitable ending and the Busch brothers stormed to the front when the caution lifted. That, in turn, led to an unbelievable finish:

It will be hard for any remaining race this season to top Quaker State 400's drama. Here's a look at the Quaker State 400 results and race highlights and reaction.

Top 15 Finishers

1. Kurt Busch

2. Kyle Busch

3. Erik Jones

4. Kyle Larson

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Clint Bowyer

7. Joey Logano

8. Daniel Suarez

9. Ryan Newman

10. Chris Buescher

11. Paul Menard

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13. Ryan Blaney

14. Aric Almirola

15. Chase Elliott

Full standings can be found on NASCAR.com.

Highlights and Reaction

Kurt Busch took Stage 1 after grabbing the lead from Brad Keselowski off a restart:

And he held off Logano for the win and the points:

Keselowski wasn't done, however, and forced Kyle Busch off the throttle in Stage 2:

However, Kyle Busch's aggressiveness took hold as he went three-wide following a restart and also made a nice move around Austin Dillon:

Keselowski retook the lead and tried to hold off Kyle Busch:

However, the younger Busch brother ended up winning Stage 2.

The final stage saw Clint Bowyer make a charge for the lead against Kurt Busch, impressing racing legend and color commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr.:

But Logano used a crossover move to get by Kyle Busch in the final stage:

That edge didn't last long, though, as the restart allowed Kurt Busch to hold off his brother and win his first race of the year.

NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck summed it up well:

Jim Utter of Motorsport.com certainly enjoyed the finish:

Matt Weaver of Autoweek pointed out what it meant for Matt McCall, Kurt Busch's crew chief who won his first-ever NASCAR race leading a team:

As Weaver referenced, McCall was taken to task by fans last week after he told Kurt Busch to pit during a rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Busch, who was in the lead before the pit stop, never got back onto the track as lightning delays ended the race. The criticism was so loud that McCall even addressed fans on Twitter:

McCall got the last laugh, though.

Kyle Busch, who has the most top-10 and top-15 finishes this season, led for a race-high 72 laps. He and Martin Truex Jr. are tied for first with four wins apiece.

Daniel Suarez, who started in the pole position and led 53 laps, finished eighth. Logano, who entered Saturday first in the Monster Energy Series standings, took seventh.