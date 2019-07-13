Kurt Busch Holds off Brother Kyle for NASCAR at Kentucky 2019 Overtime Win

Kurt Busch Holds off Brother Kyle for NASCAR at Kentucky 2019 Overtime WinJuly 14, 2019
A thrilling overtime finish resulted in Kurt Busch holding off brother his brother Kyle and taking down the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky on Saturday.
The caution flag came out with just a handful of laps remaining after Bubba Wallace encountered trouble:
NASCAR @NASCAR
@BubbaWallace @KySpeedway Here's what happened to @BubbaWallace to bring out this latest caution. NBCSN | @KySpeedway https://t.co/SiuHIK8TM0
At the time, Joey Logano held a comfortable lead over Kyle Busch and looked headed toward his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.
However, the restart altered that seemingly inevitable ending and the Busch brothers stormed to the front when the caution lifted. That, in turn, led to an unbelievable finish:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
WHAT A FINISH! @KurtBusch holds off @KyleBusch to WIN at @KYSpeedway! #QS400 https://t.co/0kbLBJUxMA
It will be hard for any remaining race this season to top Quaker State 400's drama. Here's a look at the Quaker State 400 results and race highlights and reaction.
Top 15 Finishers
1. Kurt Busch
2. Kyle Busch
3. Erik Jones
4. Kyle Larson
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Clint Bowyer
7. Joey Logano
8. Daniel Suarez
9. Ryan Newman
10. Chris Buescher
11. Paul Menard
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13. Ryan Blaney
14. Aric Almirola
15. Chase Elliott
Full standings can be found on NASCAR.com.
Highlights and Reaction
Kurt Busch took Stage 1 after grabbing the lead from Brad Keselowski off a restart:
NASCAR @NASCAR
How 'bout that restart, though? 👀 @KurtBusch was able to wrestle the lead away from @keselowski in Stage 1! @KySpeedway | NBCSN https://t.co/YBmjmZKMoR
And he held off Logano for the win and the points:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Lightning isn't stopping Kurt Busch today. He wins Stage 1 at Kentucky, presented by @Kroger #ClickList. https://t.co/io8FsHkO7k
Keselowski wasn't done, however, and forced Kyle Busch off the throttle in Stage 2:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Brad Keselowski slides in front of Kyle Busch, forcing the leader to lift off the throttle! #QS400 https://t.co/gqjNkuZJI5
However, Kyle Busch's aggressiveness took hold as he went three-wide following a restart and also made a nice move around Austin Dillon:
NASCAR @NASCAR
Who else but @KyleBusch to take it three-wide right after a restart? 😬 @KySpeedway | NBCSN https://t.co/69JcGghyXg
NASCAR @NASCAR
A power move indeed. 💪 @KyleBusch takes the long way around @austindillon3 to claim another spot. 📺: NBCSN // 📱: https://t.co/BHXvTwJmNc https://t.co/7cp4oZZYt5
Keselowski retook the lead and tried to hold off Kyle Busch:
NASCAR @NASCAR
The 2⃣ of @keselowski isn't going down without a fight trying to stay on the lead lap ahead of @KyleBusch! 👀 NBCSN | @KySpeedway https://t.co/AyDx8jLDAY
However, the younger Busch brother ended up winning Stage 2.
The final stage saw Clint Bowyer make a charge for the lead against Kurt Busch, impressing racing legend and color commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr.:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
"I'm loving this! This is awesome!" @DaleJr is having fun watching Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch battle for the lead. Join us live on NBCSN. https://t.co/Rh0EMUsu8k
But Logano used a crossover move to get by Kyle Busch in the final stage:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
WHAT A BATTLE! Joey Logano gets by Kyle Busch for what will be the race lead when pit stops cycle through! Could it be for the race win at @KYSpeedway? https://t.co/Zcic4zyGXQ
That edge didn't last long, though, as the restart allowed Kurt Busch to hold off his brother and win his first race of the year.
NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck summed it up well:
Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck
Well that was an exciting finish. Apparently tires mattered more than we thought! Great driving by Kurt Busch. I don’t know if it makes up for last week, but it’s got to feel good. First-ever win for crew chief Matt McCall, too.
Jim Utter of Motorsport.com certainly enjoyed the finish:
Matt Weaver of Autoweek pointed out what it meant for Matt McCall, Kurt Busch's crew chief who won his first-ever NASCAR race leading a team:
Matt Weaver @MattWeaverAW
The redemption arc for @Matt_McCall is real. He took a beating on Sunday night and Monday morning. Even read the tweets second-guessing his strategy, even one from @MeredithMcCall. He gets to stick his chest out this week. I hope he gets to read some more tweets on Tuesday.
Matt Weaver @MattWeaverAW
The @Matt_McCall victory is cool on a short track standpoint too. Late Model Stock veteran, who still races each November at Southern National in the Thanksgiving Classic. He was so well-regarded that RCR pursued litigation to keep him in the fold when he took the CC job at CGR.
As Weaver referenced, McCall was taken to task by fans last week after he told Kurt Busch to pit during a rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Busch, who was in the lead before the pit stop, never got back onto the track as lightning delays ended the race. The criticism was so loud that McCall even addressed fans on Twitter:
Chip Ganassi Racing @CGRTeams
.@Matt_McCall responds to fan tweets regarding his call to bring @KurtBusch down pit road near the end of Sunday's race in Daytona 😂 #NASCAR | #TuesdayTweets https://t.co/R9rxnZSUw1
McCall got the last laugh, though.
Kyle Busch, who has the most top-10 and top-15 finishes this season, led for a race-high 72 laps. He and Martin Truex Jr. are tied for first with four wins apiece.
Daniel Suarez, who started in the pole position and led 53 laps, finished eighth. Logano, who entered Saturday first in the Monster Energy Series standings, took seventh.
Every NFL Team's Biggest Sleeper 😴