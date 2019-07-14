AEW Has Best Tag Team Division and 5 Biggest Takeaways of Fight for the Fallen

0 of 5

Credit: AEW's Facebook Page

On All Elite Wrestling's third major show Saturday, the talent came to work for the fans. AEW Fight for the Fallen was built as an event driven to support the community. All gate proceeds went to supporting victims of gun violence.

While this cause made this event important, it may have also led AEW to rush out the card. Not much was done to build up the matches, and the energy in the arena was affected by the lack of storylines.

Even the best matches on the card, such as the main event spectacle between The Young Bucks and Cody and Dustin Rhodes as well as the non-stop battle of Kenny Omega vs. Cima, did not have the crowd reaction they should have.

This show was overlong, and that pacing was felt throughout. This doesn't mean it was a bad show. The night started hot with a quality six-man tag match featuring MJF, Shawn Spears and Darby Allin. The tag team division made its mark throughout the night.

Moreover, every contest got as much time to shine as it needed to, even if this led to later matches losing fan interest. Stars rose to the occasion, and only the ending of the night seemed to miss the point that the whole show was running too long.

The event set the stage for All Out in August and promised big moments to come. The talented roster has so much potential. A few key takeaways from Fight for the Fallen stand out for that talent going forward.