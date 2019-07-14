AEW Has Best Tag Team Division and 5 Biggest Takeaways of Fight for the Fallen

AEW Has Best Tag Team Division and 5 Biggest Takeaways of Fight for the FallenJuly 14, 2019
On All Elite Wrestling's third major show Saturday, the talent came to work for the fans. AEW Fight for the Fallen was built as an event driven to support the community. All gate proceeds went to supporting victims of gun violence.
While this cause made this event important, it may have also led AEW to rush out the card. Not much was done to build up the matches, and the energy in the arena was affected by the lack of storylines.
Even the best matches on the card, such as the main event spectacle between The Young Bucks and Cody and Dustin Rhodes as well as the non-stop battle of Kenny Omega vs. Cima, did not have the crowd reaction they should have.
This show was overlong, and that pacing was felt throughout. This doesn't mean it was a bad show. The night started hot with a quality six-man tag match featuring MJF, Shawn Spears and Darby Allin. The tag team division made its mark throughout the night.
Moreover, every contest got as much time to shine as it needed to, even if this led to later matches losing fan interest. Stars rose to the occasion, and only the ending of the night seemed to miss the point that the whole show was running too long.
The event set the stage for All Out in August and promised big moments to come. The talented roster has so much potential. A few key takeaways from Fight for the Fallen stand out for that talent going forward.
AEW's Tag Team Division Is the Ace in the Hole for the Company
It does not even feel bold to state that AEW has the best tag team division in the world. The Young Bucks have often been considered the best team out there, and they have led an initiative to bring in the best from all around the world.
At Fight for the Fallen, The Dark Order came out on top, while Angelico and Jack Evans as well as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus made their own marks in an exciting spectacle.
The Lucha Brothers again delivered, this time taking down SoCal Uncensored, and Matt and Nick Jackson proved how great they can be during their contest with The Rhodes Brothers.
This division is stacked and carried Fight for the Fallen's card. There hasn't been a less-than-great match out of the teams yet. As the best pairs gear up for a tag team titles tournament to determine the company's first champions, many worthy contenders stand out.
Dark Order will continue its feud into All Out against The Best Friends. These teams have had a rocky history to date, but they will deliver once they get in the ring.
Meanwhile, The Bucks and Lucha Bros are poised to do battle again in a ladder match that should steal the show. Arguably the best teams in the division, these two will obviously overachieve to prove they can outshine this roster.
It will be exciting to watch this division shape up, especially at a time when tag team wrestling is largely undervalued.
AEW Has a Talented Women's Roster with No Clear Standout
AEW has built a solid foundation for the women's division. Riho, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Yuka Sakazaki, Kylie Rae and more have already delivered. Others are certain to step up.
However, after an awkward tag team match on The Buy In, Shoko Nakajima pinned Riho, giving the most successful woman up to this point her first loss. No one has been established as the true top contender for the AEW women's title.
While Awesome Kong helped Brandi Rhodes steal a win over Allie on the main card, the chief brand officer is hardly worthy of stacking up with the best in the division. She may win the title at some point, but that does not change the fact that she's not ready.
All Out will include the unveiling of the AEW Women's Championship. With it, the company will begin to showcase who the best wrestlers in the company are. However, during this feeling-out process, no one has gained momentum.
This will need to change. If Riho does end up capturing the championship, it was a mistake for her to be rolled up on The Buy In. If Rose or Baker are set to take that next step forward, they need to start winning key matches.
If someone else has been pegged to be the centerpiece of the women's division, there's not much more time to start building her.
Jimmy Havoc Needs to Stop Wrestling Only Multi-Man Matches
Since his arrival in AEW, Jimmy Havoc has competed in a Battle Royal, a Fatal 4-Way and a six-man tag team match. The dangerous competitor has not been able to stand out in any of these scenarios.
He is not a high-flyer or a lethal striker. He isn't known for his ability to mesh well with others. AEW fans have been losing out on seeing Havoc at his best because he is stuck working as a background performer for the flashier stars.
While All Out cannot fit too many singles matches, it would be the perfect time to unleash The One Man Purge. He could be the perfect man to finally shut up MJF, or he and Joey Janela could show just how wild they can get.
Havoc is a captivating performer. He may be the star that AEW needs. The company will not find out without giving him a chance.
Some guys are better off alone. The One Man Purge is one of them.
Kip Sabian Proved He Was Worthy of Better Than He Got
Kip Sabian went 19 minutes with one of the two men set to fight for the AEW World Championship at All Out, Adam Page. The crowd did not believe for one minute that he had a chance to win.
Sabian and Page were great together. They brutalized each other and never slowed down. However, it was hard to miss how obvious it was that Hangman would win. He got a video package ahead of the match while Superbad got nothing.
It doesn't help that Page has largely lacked a strong character since his arrival in AEW, but Sabian was dead in the water with the audience regardless. He put his body through the wringer to a flat response.
The performance proved that he can be more. He showed he can hang with a man AEW considers a main event talent. He pushed him to be better, and the two never skipped a beat.
The spotlight for Sabian just needs to be better. He shouldn't be thrust into warmup matches for world championship clashes. He needs a real rival and an opportunity to pick up wins that will gets fans talking about him.
AEW Should Not Waste What It Has with Kenny Omega and Cima
Omega's AEW run has been met with a series of mixed reactions. Some have loved his work with Chris Jericho, as well as The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid. Others have been largely unimpressed with a man considered one of the best in the world.
None of those doubts carried over to his work with Cima. Much like Page's match with Sabian, The Cleaner was clearly the victor going in, but Cima pushed him just hard enough to make it feel like the underdog could walk out victorious.
This was two of the best wrestlers in the game going all out, utilizing the set to their advantage. The stage dive meteora was the best spot of the night. The slap fight near the end after both had been exhausted spoke volumes in this tale of greats at war.
Omega may move on to better things from here, but this chemistry should not be ignored. Cima brought out something in The Cleaner that no one else had in AEW.
In similar fashion, Omega brought out more in Cima than American fans have witnessed. These two are made to fight each other. Let them fight.