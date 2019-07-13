Knicks' Marcus Morris, Thunder's Nerlens Noel Reportedly Fire Agent Rich Paul

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

High-profile agent Rich Paul has been fired by Marcus Morris and Nerlens Noel, the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported Saturday afternoon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thursday that Morris has agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract with the New York Knicks. Prior to that, the 29-year-old forward had an offer pulled by the San Antonio Spurs after he reopened their previous agreement.

"I had to make this decision based on the best situation for me and my family," Morris told Charania. "This is no knock on the Spurs. I have respect for them."

Noel, meanwhile, officially re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 6 after asking the team on June 30 "for time to re-evaluate" a commitment made by the two sides on a deal when free agency opened, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

