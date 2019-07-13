Knicks' Marcus Morris, Thunder's Nerlens Noel Reportedly Fire Agent Rich Paul

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 13, 2019

BOSTON, MA - MAY 3: Rich Paul, Markieff Morris #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Marcus Morris #13 of the Boston Celtics chat during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks on May 3, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

High-profile agent Rich Paul has been fired by Marcus Morris and Nerlens Noel, the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported Saturday afternoon.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thursday that Morris has agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract with the New York Knicks. Prior to that, the 29-year-old forward had an offer pulled by the San Antonio Spurs after he reopened their previous agreement. 

"I had to make this decision based on the best situation for me and my family," Morris told Charania. "This is no knock on the Spurs. I have respect for them." 

Noel, meanwhile, officially re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 6 after asking the team on June 30 "for time to re-evaluate" a commitment made by the two sides on a deal when free agency opened, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

   

