Security Guard Kyle Johnson Presses Charges Against Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas. Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Elliott tweeted Tuesday, July 2, 2019 after meeting with Goodell in New York that he had “worked hard to make better decisions” but “failed to do that” during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, file)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Kyle Johnson, the security guard who was involved in an altercation with Ezekiel Elliott in May, has pressed charges against the Dallas Cowboys running back.

Per Enzo Marino of Fox 5, Johnson said Elliott assaulted him and opted to press charges because he believes Elliott and the NFL are trying to dismiss the confrontation. 

Marino added Elliott could be charged with battery if the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police find enough evidence to move forward with the case during their investigation. 

One of Elliott's agents, Frank Salzano, issued a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

"Over the course of the past several weeks, Mr. Elliott has been the target of extortion. Kyle Johnson's filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Elliott in connection with the Las Vegas incident is the latest attempt to do so. Mr. Elliott and his team are in contact with all of the proper authorities and are fully cooperating with them in their investigations."

TMZ Sports reported Elliott was handcuffed at the EDC Music Festival on May 19 for using his body to push a security guard backward before using his forearm to knock him to the ground. He wasn't arrested or charged with any crime at the time by Las Vegas police. 

In an interview with KCBS-TV in Los Angeles (h/t ESPN.com), Johnson said he "wasn't hurt," but he added Elliott's initial apology "didn't seem sincere at all."

After a July 2 meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Elliott tweeted out a statement and said he apologized to Johnson:

The league announced the following day that Elliott wouldn't face discipline under the personal conduct policy.  

 

Related

    Las Vegas Security Guard to Press Charges Against Zeke

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Las Vegas Security Guard to Press Charges Against Zeke

    Zeke Barrera
    via Cowboys Wire

    Zeke, Dak, Amari Cooper Varying Chances at 2019 MVP

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Zeke, Dak, Amari Cooper Varying Chances at 2019 MVP

    Tony Thompson
    via Cowboys Wire

    NFLPA Exec: 18-Game Schedule Not in 'Best Interest of Our Players'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Exec: 18-Game Schedule Not in 'Best Interest of Our Players'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolphins Asst. HC Jim Caldwell to Take Leave of Absence

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Asst. HC Jim Caldwell to Take Leave of Absence

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report