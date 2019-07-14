BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Joe Johnson Dominates Again as Triplets Win

Al Bello/Getty Images

The two remaining undefeated BIG3 teams took the court at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday in separate matchups, but only one left with a spotless record.

The 4-0 Triplets easily dispatched Tri-State 50-37 to stay on top of the standings. However, Killer 3's fell from the undefeated ranks after a 50-48 defeat to Trilogy.

Bivouac moved to 2-2 after defeating 3 Headed Monsters 50-43 in the third Sunday matchup.

Here's a look at the full results and best highlights from Sunday's action.

Triplets 50, Tri-State 37

Joe Johnson continued his dominant BIG3 season with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Triplets took down Tri-State 50-37.

The 17-year NBA veteran, who leads the league with 24.3 points and 4.7 assists per game, nailed a four-pointer to finish the matchup:



Johnson simply can't be stopped right now, as Ballislife.com referenced via his game log:

The seven-time All-Star averaged 16.0 points during his 17-year NBA career, which ended as a member of the 2017-18 Houston Rockets. He scored a career-high 25.0 points per game for the Atlanta Hawks in 2006-07.

Johnson has dominated BIG3 in his first season, and if his start is any indication, then the Triplets are going to be a serious problem for the league throughout the year.

Al Jefferson added a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double and blocked two Tri-State shots. Jannero Pargo scored nine.

Jason Richardson led all scorers with 20 points to pace Trilogy, and Amar'e Stoudemire contributed 13 points and six boards.

Trilogy 50, Killer 3's 48

David Hawkins capped a 21-point effort with a game-closing free throw as Trilogy upset Killer 3's 50-48:

Hawkins, who also hit a trio of three-pointers, drew a shooting foul on the game's final possession, leading to the two-point free throw and win.

Sam Young added 13 points, and James White posted 10 points and nine boards.

Donte Greene scored 18 to lead Killer 3's, and Stephen Jackson contributed 12. Franklin Session stuffed the stat sheet thanks to 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Josh Powell had eight points and six boards and arguably contributed the play of the day thanks to this one-handed putback slam:

Trilogy started the season 0-2 but has come on strong of late after defeating the 2018 BIG3 champion Power and the previously undefeated Killer 3's in back-to-back weeks. The slate won't get any easier with a date against the 3-1 Enemies on Sunday, but Trilogy has momentum on its side.

Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43

A balanced scoring attack propelled Bivouac to a 50-43 win against 3 Headed Monsters.

All six Bivouac players scored four or more points, led by Will Bynum's 13. C.J. Leslie had 12 points and eight boards, and Shawne Williams pitched in nine.

Josh Smith pulled off a nifty crossover to give Bivouac a seemingly insurmountable 40-25 lead:

However, 3 Headed Monsters stormed back and trailed just 47-43 in the game's closing moments. Bivouac was undeterred, though, and hit a three-pointer to earn the game-clinching 50-point mark.

Reggie Evans dominated the low post for 3 Headed Monsters with a game-leading 21 points and 13 boards, and Mario Chalmers scored 13. Rashard Lewis had seven, and 50-year-old Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf scored a bucket.

BIG3 Week 5 Schedule

Saturday, July 20 (Sprint Center in Kansas City)

3 p.m. ET: 3's Company vs. Bivouac

4 p.m.: Triplets vs. Power

5 p.m.: Tri-State vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Sunday, July 21 (Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City)

1 p.m.: Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens

2 p.m.: Killer 3's vs. Ball Hogs

3 p.m.: Enemies vs. Trilogy