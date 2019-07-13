Mauro Icardi to Miss Inter Milan Asia Tour Amid Juventus Rumours

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi's future looks increasingly likely to be away from Inter Milan after the Serie A club revealed the striker won't be part of the preseason trip to Asia.

Inter confirmed the news with a tweet on Saturday (h/t BBC Sport): "Mauro Icardi will today return to Milan from our training camp in Lugano. The club and the striker have come to this decision by mutual agreement. Icardi will continue his pre-season training over the next few days and will take no part in our summer tour in Asia."

Icardi has been linked with move to Inter's rivals Juventus. His wife and agent, Wanda Nara, was said to have met with Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici in Ibiza in early July, per Jaime Candil and Jonathan Meaney of AS.

However, Inter managing director Giuseppe Marotta has since ruled out allowing Icardi moving to Turin, per Goal: "I'd exclude it right now. There aren't the conditions to do that."

If Icardi isn't joining Juventus, he's also unlikely to play for another prominent member of the Italian top flight after Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis appeared to rule out a move:

Marotta once worked for the Bianconeri, along with Inter manager Antonio Conte. Both have been open about their willingness to move Icardi on during the transfer window.

Icardi and midfielder Radja Nainggolan will be allowed to leave this summer, Marotta recently told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

Letting Icardi walk is a risky strategy considering the prolific No. 9 has been a consistent source of goals for the Nerazzurri in recent seasons.

Replacing those goals won't be easy, with Romelu Lukaku heavily linked as Inter's main target. The Manchester United forward told reporters after the Red Devils beat Perth Glory 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday: "You guys will know something next week," per BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn't confirm or deny Lukaku will still be in the squad once the new season starts:

Inter are likely to be buoyed by United's lack of conviction over Lukaku, especially if Icardi moves on. The latter is undoubtedly a talented forward, but disciplinary issues have blighted his stay in Milan. The Argentina international was stripped of the club's captaincy in February and was dropped from matchday squads entirely at times during last season.