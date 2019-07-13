Latest WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Rumors, Match Card and PredictionsJuly 13, 2019
Latest WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Rumors, Match Card and Predictions
Expect the unexpected this weekend when WWE Extreme Rules 2019 takes place.
With a stacked card and the potential for plenty of surprises, there are numerous storylines for fans to get excited about as the event approaches on Sunday.
Furthermore, there is the possibility of some major title changes that could have huge ramifications on the company heading towards the summer.
Here's a look at the latest card, big rumors going into the show and some bold predictions about what could happen.
Match Card
- The Revival vs. The Usos
- Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Last Man Standing match)
- Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (United States Championship)
- Aleister Black vs. Cesaro
- Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
- Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
- The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
- Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans (Winners Take All, WWE Universal Championship and WWE Raw Women's Championship)
Latest Rumor: Kevin Owens to Wrestle at Extreme Rules?
Kevin Owens was the biggest talking point of the go-home taping of SmackDown this past Tuesday, and it's now looking likely he will compete at Extreme Rules after all.
Despite currently not being slated for a match at the show, Owens looks likely to face Dolph Ziggler on Sunday, according to a report from John Pollock at Post Wrestling.
It seems fairly straightforward to predict that Owens will win. After his antics on Tuesday, he looks set to be in for a major push as a babyface, and despite Ziggler also needing a win, it's unlikely he will get one here.
However, what will be far more interesting is whether Owens interferes with Shane McMahon's match later in the night. That could be the catalyst for a feud between the two later in the summer.
Expect Owens to see off Ziggler fairly comfortably before moving on to bigger and better things.
Latest Rumor: Alexa Bliss Dealing with Illness?
It may not be a surprise to some to see Nikki Cross added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss.
After all, Cross has really impressed recently and looks set for a bright future on whichever brand she lands on permanently.
But there is a reason she's been thrown into the title picture this weekend according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (subscription required).
The report suggests that Bliss has been off TV due to an illness, and while she will still team with Cross to take on Bayley, that explains why Cross has been added to the mix.
With plans changing due to the reported illness, it will be interesting to see how the company handles the booking of the bout itself.
Prediction: Samoa Joe to Tear Through Kofi Kingston
WWE has already shown it is not afraid to make Samoa Joe look like an unstoppable submission machine, no matter who the opponent is.
That won't change this weekend.
Joe has had to wait way too long to claim his first major championship in WWE, but that will come to an end on Sunday when he doesn't just defeat Kofi Kingston, but he does so with aggression and style.
WWE needs to make Joe the top heel in the company, and a champion that everyone on the roster fears. He's well-positioned to finally do that this weekend.
It will be harsh on Kingston, who has been a good champion, but this is time for Joe to ascend to the top of the mountain.
Prediction: Shenanigans in the Likely Main Event
WWE has made it abundantly clear that both the Raw Women's Championship and Universal Championship will either both change hands, or both remain in the possession of their current owners this weekend.
However, don't rule out the company providing some sort of creative finish in regards to booking, which sees one of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans leave with a title, and the other leave empty-handed.
And given how WWE has booked Corbin in recent months, don't be surprised to see him finally claim his first world title.
Evans' time in the title picture has likely expired, with a number of challengers ready to take on Becky Lynch. But Raw is short on top male heels at the moment, with the biggest already competing in another feud, in the name of AJ Styles.
So maybe this is Corbin's time. And maybe, despite WWE stipulating it is Winner Takes All for either team, that won't actually be the case.
This is WWE after all.