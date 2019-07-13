Latest WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Rumors, Match Card and Predictions

2 of 5

Kevin Owens was the biggest talking point of the go-home taping of SmackDown this past Tuesday, and it's now looking likely he will compete at Extreme Rules after all.

Despite currently not being slated for a match at the show, Owens looks likely to face Dolph Ziggler on Sunday, according to a report from John Pollock at Post Wrestling.

It seems fairly straightforward to predict that Owens will win. After his antics on Tuesday, he looks set to be in for a major push as a babyface, and despite Ziggler also needing a win, it's unlikely he will get one here.

However, what will be far more interesting is whether Owens interferes with Shane McMahon's match later in the night. That could be the catalyst for a feud between the two later in the summer.

Expect Owens to see off Ziggler fairly comfortably before moving on to bigger and better things.