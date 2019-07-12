Coach K: Zion Williamson Wasn't in Playing Shape for NBA Summer League

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson runs upcourt during the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Steve Marcus/Associated Press

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski believes Zion Williamson shouldn't have played for the New Orleans Pelicans during the NBA Summer League. 

Speaking to Forbes' Adam Zagoria, Krzyzewski explained why he didn't think Williamson was ready to step on the court so soon after being selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans.

"No, I thought really he never should've played just because he's been on this circuit of awards, the ESPYs, everything," he said. "I don't think he's in the playing shape or the mental shape to play."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: LeBron to Keep No. 23 for This Season

    Bron's plan to gift AD his No. 23 jersey will be postponed for a season due to 'production issues'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron to Keep No. 23 for This Season

    Bron's plan to gift AD his No. 23 jersey will be postponed for a season due to 'production issues'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Russ-CP3 Trade

    • Houston gets Russell Westbrook • OKC gets CP3, two picks and two pick swaps • Who won the trade?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Winners and Losers from Russ-CP3 Trade

    • Houston gets Russell Westbrook • OKC gets CP3, two picks and two pick swaps • Who won the trade?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets Add Tyson Chandler

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets Add Tyson Chandler

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets Want to Trade for Iguodala

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Want to Trade for Iguodala

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report