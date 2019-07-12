Coach K: Zion Williamson Wasn't in Playing Shape for NBA Summer League

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski believes Zion Williamson shouldn't have played for the New Orleans Pelicans during the NBA Summer League.

Speaking to Forbes' Adam Zagoria, Krzyzewski explained why he didn't think Williamson was ready to step on the court so soon after being selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans.

"No, I thought really he never should've played just because he's been on this circuit of awards, the ESPYs, everything," he said. "I don't think he's in the playing shape or the mental shape to play."

