Top AEW Stars with Most Momentum Heading into All Out After Fight for the Fallen
Fight for the Fallen was All Elite Wrestling's third show, but it was established early on that the next big event following Double or Nothing would be All Out, scheduled for August 31.
That could very well be AEW's equivalent of WrestleMania, and with the card filling up as it is with six potential matches confirmed or hinted at, fewer and fewer spots are left open for other matches.
Since AEW still does not have a traditional weekly television show, the rest of the lineup will be announced on Twitter and YouTube over the coming weeks, seemingly at random.
In many ways, Fight for the Fallen was the last major stepping stone for wrestlers to make an impression, establish their clout and drive up some buzz to earn their spot on the card.
Some performers, such as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, took a massive step in this direction and stole the show, but still don't have much to show for it in terms of booking for All Out.
So which wrestlers came out of Fight for the Fallen with the most momentum to carry them into August and to set up their roles at All Out? Let's take a look!
Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong
Now that Awesome Kong has been associated with Brandi Rhodes for both Double or Nothing and Fight for the Fallen, it's clear AEW is booking her in a typical heel role of being a weaker performer who is backed up by a monster bodyguard of sorts.
Going into her match with Allie, Rhodes was the lesser wrestler of the two, and it showed when she was both down for a pin and tapped out, unbeknownst to the referee.
Being outclassed all throughout the match didn't matter, as with help from Kong ringside, Rhodes was able to pick up a victory and proving how this is a winning combination, at least for now.
Aja Kong came out to aid Allie against the two heels, leading to both Kongs sizing each other up.
It's likely All Out will feature either Kong vs. Kong with Rhodes and Allie in their respective corners, or a tag team match so Allie can directly get a measure of revenge on Rhodes and pick up a victory to offset her loss at Fight for the Fallen.
But as of right now, that has not been made official, and given how Aja Kong didn't get any sort of true wins and Allie came up short, more momentum is on the side of Awesome Kong and Rhodes.
The Dark Order
So far, The Dark Order have made their presence felt at all three AEW events, to varying degrees.
First, at Double or Nothing, they came out of nowhere with a surprise attack on Best Friends, who they specifically called out at Fyter Fest as their targets, rather than that just being a random display of power.
At Fight for the Fallen, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno were upstaged by Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy for pretty much the majority of the match, but The Dark Order still managed to get the win, which is more important.
That means they not only secured a match at All Out, but made good on their threat to Best Friends, and if they manage to beat Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, they will receive a first-round bye in the upcoming tournament to crown the first tag team champions.
Given how Angélico and Jack Evans, SoCal Uncensored, Private Party and other teams are nowhere near in that comfortable of a position right now for All Out means The Dark Order is sitting pretty—or, at least, as pretty as this group can get.
Shawn Spears
One of the biggest talking points of Fyter Fest was Shawn Spears' attack on Cody, as the heel turn was unexpected and the controversial chair shot to the head drew as much uneasy criticism as it did blood.
Turning into the skid and capitalizing off that, Spears came out at Fight for the Fallen brandishing a new moniker of The Chairman—a point that would have went over even better had he brought another chair to the ring, but that is nitpicking an overall positive character touch.
Spears worked his tag team match as the biggest heel of the bunch, even with MJF on his team, as their issues managed to continue, albeit briefly.
While Spears lost at Double or Nothing, he scored a win at Fight for the Fallen, pinning Darby Allin, who had previously wrestled Cody to a time limit draw at Fyter Fest. This gives Spears ammo to say he beat someone Cody couldn't, which goes a long way in establishing him as an actual threat.
He'll likely lose at All Out, in order to get his comeuppance and give the babyface Cody (in this scenario, at least) some revenge, but now, it's certain Spears will put up a fight.
Adam Page and Chris Jericho
There is still something missing to the build between "Hangman" Adam Page and Chris Jericho, as it doesn't quite feel like their match will culminate in one of the two being crowned the first-ever AEW world champion, but Fight for the Fallen did a lot in boosting that story's foundation.
Page has now accumulated three wins and no losses over these past events, and even though he's had to fight hard for those wins, he's being booked as a babyface who can gut it out and get the job done.
In comparison, Jericho has only won once, but he already has a legacy of credibility and doesn't need two more victories to balance Page out. Instead, he gave himself a moral victory by attacking Page to show how he's better.
Of course, Page managed to get his fair share of shots in during their second brawl to even things up, and now, they are on slightly more equal footing.
Hangman would have even more momentum had he beaten Kip Sabian in quicker fashion, rather than almost fighting to a draw, but in the grand scheme of things, that will be forgotten about.
Jericho is going into All Out as a complete jerk, but a legend who can back up what he's saying. Page is the underdog in terms of experience, but he has the heart and determination to pull off the upset.
Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega had the second-longest match of the night against Cima, where the two battled it out as if they were fighting to become the No. 1 contender to Page or Jericho for the AEW World Championship.
This did a lot in establishing Cima as someone on his own, rather than just a member of the OWE stable, but it was Omega who came out on top in the end.
Now, Omega has a 2-1 record, which is more than Jon Moxley's one "unofficial" victory in his non-sanctioned match at Fyter Fest.
Perhaps more importantly, there was no appearance from Moxley to brawl with Omega and put him back on top, so since their last encounter saw Omega getting the better of the fight, he's looking just a tad more impressive in comparison.
Obviously, Omega vs. Moxley will be one of the biggest matches at All Out, and both stars are on a relatively equal level, but The Cleaner is slightly ahead of the game and the ball is now in The Death Rider's court to respond.
The Young Bucks
Some would argue that The Lucha Brothers deserve to be on this list after having beaten SoCal Uncensored, but what happened after that match was a step in the wrong direction.
Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fenix challenged The Young Bucks to a ladder match for All Out, and they felt like they were on top of the world standing so high in that moment, but they're still fundamentally the ones looking to prove something.
Matt and Nick Jackson beat them on their own and in a six-man tag team match, and at Fight for the Fallen, won the main event against Cody and Dustin Rhodes.
The undefeated Young Bucks are tied with Page for the best overall win-loss record in AEW, so they are definitely the team with more momentum in comparison to The Lucha Brothers.
When All Out happens, it's a safe bet that will be when the tide turns and The Young Bucks lose, although their track record certainly points in the other direction, and it's up to Pentagón and Fenix to not fall short a third time.
