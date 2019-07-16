Top AEW Stars with Most Momentum Heading into All Out After Fight for the Fallen

0 of 6

Credit: Lee South / AEW

Fight for the Fallen was All Elite Wrestling's third show, but it was established early on that the next big event following Double or Nothing would be All Out, scheduled for August 31.

That could very well be AEW's equivalent of WrestleMania, and with the card filling up as it is with six potential matches confirmed or hinted at, fewer and fewer spots are left open for other matches.

Since AEW still does not have a traditional weekly television show, the rest of the lineup will be announced on Twitter and YouTube over the coming weeks, seemingly at random.

In many ways, Fight for the Fallen was the last major stepping stone for wrestlers to make an impression, establish their clout and drive up some buzz to earn their spot on the card.

Some performers, such as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, took a massive step in this direction and stole the show, but still don't have much to show for it in terms of booking for All Out.

So which wrestlers came out of Fight for the Fallen with the most momentum to carry them into August and to set up their roles at All Out? Let's take a look!