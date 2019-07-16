WWE SummerSlam Predictions for Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Credit: WWE.com

While Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were victorious against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules on Sunday night, one of their titles didn't come home with them.

With the Raw women's champion left reeling from an End of Days by The Lone Wolf, Brock Lesnar capitalized on a weakened Rollins and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to take the universal title, just as advocate Paul Heyman had promised.

It was a bitter end to what could have been a glorious celebration for the couple, as even though they finally put Corbin and Evans behind them, they sacrificed their bodies and a belt in the process.

However, WWE is always moving on to other things, and SummerSlam is coming up on August 11.

When it comes to Lynch, a new challenger had to be established, so she sat ringside on Monday night to watch Natalya come out on top in a Fatal 4-Way match to establish who was next in line for a title shot.

After the bout, Lynch and Nattie shared some words about how their friendship would be put aside and they would go to war with each other, because the championship should always be the top priority for each competitor.

At face value, this seems like an uneven contest. Lynch has spent the past year as the top act in not just the women's division, but also the company as a whole, while Natalya has been on the sidelines.

The last time The Queen of Harts was in title contention was at Christmas, when she lost to Ronda Rousey. There's no doubt The Man will bring this up and tout herself as being the only person to have bested the former UFC star, which should prove she's going to beat Nattie, too.

Ideally, the next month will be spent balancing the scales between boosting Natalya's credibility with wins that can make her a convincing threat to Lynch's title, without diminishing the champion's value in the process.

They will probably compete in tag team matches against pairings such as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, just to give them people to beat instead of getting physical with each other, but a fight or two will inevitably break out.

WWE may be tempted to turn Natalya heel along the way, but that will only happen if the writing team feels there isn't enough juice behind a babyface vs. babyface feud.

However, when they enter Scotiabank Arena on August 11, they'll battle it out like two of the best in-ring talents in the women's division should, with Lynch ultimately retaining the title.

That respect between the ropes won't be present for Rollins, who won the 10-Man Battle Royal to earn a chance to get his Universal Championship back.

While he was given the moniker The Beastslayer after taking out Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, he was only able to do so after bending the rules, which may not be a viable strategy this time around.

Nevertheless, Rollins plans to make good on his promise to repeat that success once again and restore balance to the Raw roster.

Sadly, we've seen this before, and the outcome is almost always the same when a belt is on The Beast Incarnate. His challengers talk themselves up, but they are essentially guaranteed to fail.

Just like every other feud over the past five years, Lesnar will likely skip a few episodes of Raw while Heyman cuts a few promos about how great Rollins is, but how he'll be victimized, brutalized and all of the other catchphrases we've heard previously.

The Advocate will spell out doom in the form of a spoiler, while Rollins will get increasingly angrier over the coming weeks and more desperate to fight.

If they do battle it out, Lesnar will either humble his challenger or Rollins will use weaponry or cheap shots to get the upper hand temporarily to give fans some hope he'll win.

Once Rollins has made his fifth or sixth promo about Lesnar not being around, it'll be time for SummerSlam. Then, after a few short minutes of German suplexes and an F-5 or two, The Beast will retain the title.

Beyond that, fans will be lucky to see the Universal Championship until the next Saudi Arabia event in November. Lesnar isn't even on SmackDown to prompt Fox wanting him to appear for events that are closer to the opening broadcast of the blue brand on the channel on October 4.

Lynch has a near-guaranteed win ahead of her against Natalya at SummerSlam, whereas the road Rollins will take is a much darker one we can all bank on ending with a loss.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.