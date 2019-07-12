Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Won't Give Dallas Hometown Discount on New Contract

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dak Prescott has no intention of giving the Dallas Cowboys a discounted deal as the two sides negotiate a long-term extension.

Speaking to USA Today's Jori Epstein, Prescott explained why he doesn't want a new contract worth less than market value for starting quarterbacks:

“For somebody to say you can only take so much because of the salary cap or you can only do this or that, I don’t know how fair that is to say. Because with gambling, with everything going into this league, everything is going to continue to keep going up.

“It’s important for all these guys to get every bit of their worth. I want to see [Ezekiel Elliott] the highest paid. I want to see Amari [Cooper] the highest paid. I want to see myself up there. And I don’t think any of that is too far-fetched. Because at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, a year or two later, you’re not going to be the highest paid. That’s just the way the game goes.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters in May the team was discussing new deals with Prescott and Cooper, both of whom can become unrestricted free agents after the 2019 season.

Prescott's comment about being the highest-paid NFL player at any position not lasting long is accurate. The seven most-lucrative deals for quarterbacks have all been signed since 2017.

The most recent entry on that list is Carson Wentz, who received a four-year extension worth up to $128 million in May.

Per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott's camp has at least broached the idea of a contract worth $34 million annually from the Cowboys.

Prescott will make just $2.025 million in 2019, per Spotrac. The 25-year-old has led the Cowboys to two NFC East titles in three seasons and threw for a career-high 3,887 yards in 2018.