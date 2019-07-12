Russell Westbrook Posts Farewell to Thunder on Instagram After Trade to Rockets

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Before starting the next phase of his NBA career, Russell Westbrook said goodbye to the only franchise he's known for 11 seasons.

Westbrook posted a farewell message, along with a highlights video, to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Instagram:

"I can't even begin to put into words all of the emotions I have right now. It's been one heck of a journey Oklahoma! When I came here, I was 18 years old, bright eyed, and completely unaware of all the amazing things that would soon take place. I grew up in Oklahoma with an amazing bunch of people. The people here are what makes this place so special. From the fans, my coaches, my teammates, the entire Thunder organization, Mr. Bennett, Sam Presti, my friends, and everyone in the entire community. You are all what makes Oklahoma such a beautiful place, and the reason I've loved playing here all of this time. You have supported me through all of the ups and the downs, and stood by me through the good times, and tough times. For that I am eternally grateful to you. I've met so many amazing people who have helped shape me into the man that I am today. I hope I have impacted the Oklahoma community as much as Oklahoma has made an impact on me and my family. I'm leaving Oklahoma with so many friends and so much gratitude. I could never thank you all enough for sticking with me. It's been a dream and a whirlwind."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young, the Thunder agreed to trade Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and a package of draft picks and pick swaps.

A deal involving Westbrook was expected at some point after the Thunder agreed to send Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Oklahoma City entering a full-scale rebuild, Westbrook is in position to help Houston try to capture its first championship since the 1994-95 season.

Westbrook was the longest-tenured member on the Oklahoma City roster. The 30-year-old was drafted fourth overall in 2008 by the Seattle SuperSonics as the franchise was in the midst of relocating. He has been named to the All-Star team eight times and won two scoring titles and the 2016-17 MVP award.