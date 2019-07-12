Tobias Harris Will Wear No. 12 with 76ers to Honor Friend Who Died of Leukemia

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris will wear No. 12 this season to honor former AAU teammate Morgan Childs, who died from leukemia at 16.

Harris announced the news via an Instagram story (h/t Enrico Campitelli of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

The 26-year-old, who averaged 20.0 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers and 76ers in 2018-19, just signed a five-year, $180 million contract to remain in Philly.

He figures to keep No. 12 for the duration of his stay in the City of Brotherly Love after alternating between No. 34 and No. 12 for much of his career, with the exception of wearing No. 33 with the 76ers this past season.

No. 34 isn't an option in Philadelphia given it was once worn by NBA and 76ers legend Charles Barkley, and No. 12 was held by backup guard T.J. McConnell.

However, McConnell signed with the Indiana Pacers this offseason, freeing up No. 12 for Harris.

Per Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com, Harris wore No. 12 in honor of Childs for Long Island Lutheran High School and the University of Tennessee before joining the NBA in 2011.

Tobias' father and AAU coach, Torrel Harris, spoke about his son and Childs to Seltzer.

"When [Tobias and Childs] were kids, they used to brag a lot how they were going play in the NBA," Harris said. "I used to mess with them, 'You all have to do a whole lot to play in the NBA!'

“Morgan passed away, and Tobias put him on his shoulder, and said, 'I‘m going to carry out that dream.'"

Luc Mbah a Moute wore No. 12 when Harris joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a rookie, but the power forward got the number back when he was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2013.

After a trade sent Harris from Orlando to Detroit, the eight-year veteran gave it up yet again because center Aron Baynes wore No. 12. Following a few years without it, though, Harris finally has the number back for good.