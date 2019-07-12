NBA Summer League 2019: Lakers, 76ers Wins Highlight Friday's Bracket Results

David Dow/Getty Images

The 2019 Las Vegas NBA Summer League continued Friday with eight games split between the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Paradise, Nevada.

Consolation games populated the Day 8 slate after the quarterfinal bracket was set following Thursday's play. The knockout rounds will kick off Saturday with three teams—the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves—still undefeated in the tournament.

Let's check out all of the scores from Friday, which will be updated after the conclusion of each contest. That's followed by a recap of the action from the NBA's annual summer showcase.

July 12 Summer League Schedule and Results

Philadelphia 76ers 108, Toronto Raptors 102

Los Angeles Lakers 88, Golden State Warriors 87

Team Croatia vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6 p.m. ET)

Team China vs. Phoenix Suns (6:30 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings (8 p.m. ET)

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8:30 p.m. ET)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs (10:30 p.m. ET)

76ers 108, Raptors 102

PJ Dozier scored 22 points in 24 minutes to lead the Sixers as they withstood a late rally from the Raptors.

Dozier, an unrestricted free agent who joined Philly's Summer League team to bolster his efforts to find a new home, knocked down four three-pointers in addition to seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

Haywood Highsmith added 16 points for the 76ers, while Marial Shayok chipped in 14 points, four boards and four dimes off the bench.

Lindell Wigginton led all scorers with 26 points for the reigning NBA champions. Chris Boucher (24 points) and Terence Davis (17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) also had strong outings for Toronto.

Lakers 88, Warriors 87

The Lakers bench outscored their starters 57-31 to complete a comeback against the Warriors, who led by 25 early in the second half.

Jordan Caroline led L.A.'s scoring barrage from its reserves by knocking down seven of his eight field-goal attempts en route to 20 points. Jaron Johnson (19 points) and Dakota Mathias (10 points) also reached double figures in scoring off the bench. No Lakers starter scored in double digits.

Nick Perkins, another reserve, tallied six points, six rebounds and a game-high plus-19 for Los Angeles.

The story was much the opposite for the Dubs, who received just 17 bench points. Kevin McClain shined in his 2019 Summer League debut with 24 points on the strength of five threes. Ebuka Izundu added a double-double for Golden State with 14 points and 11 boards.