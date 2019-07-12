NASCAR at Kentucky 2019 Qualifying Results: Daniel Suarez Captures Pole Position

NASCAR at Kentucky 2019 Qualifying Results: Daniel Suarez Captures Pole PositionJuly 12, 2019
Daniel Suarez had an excellent qualifying run at Kentucky Speedway on Friday and won the pole for Saturday's Quaker State 400.
This will be Suarez's second career start from the front of the pack. He'll be joined in the front row by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Second career pole for @Daniel_SuarezG! He'll lead the field to green Saturday night at @KYSpeedway on NBCSN. https://t.co/pZI9DdSdQh
Here's how the entire field will lineup for the race, via NASCAR.com:
Row 1: Daniel Suarez (pole), Aric Almirola
Row 2: Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch
Row 3: Kevin Harvick, Daniel Hemric
Row 4: Clint Bowyer, Martin Truex Jr.
Row 5: Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch
Row 6: Joey Logano, William Byron
Row 7: Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard
Row 8: Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 9: Michael McDowell, Denny Hamlin
Row 10: Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott
Row 11: Erik Jones, Alex Bowman
Row 12: Ryan Newman, Matt DiBenedetto
Row 13: David Ragan, Chris Buescher
Row 14: Ty Dillon, Bubba Wallace
Row 15: Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece
Row 16: Matt Tifft, Bayley Currey
Row 17: Ross Chastain, Landon Cassill
Row 18: B.J. McLeod, Quin Houff
Suarez, 27, is still seeking his first win on the Monster Energy circuit. He's been inconsistent this season with a 40th-place finish last week at Daytona and just two top-10 finishes in the past 10 races. The Mexico native started from the pole at Pocono last July and registered his best-ever finish (second).
Getting into the winner's circle is very much on Suarez's mind after he won the pole:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
"I really want to win so bad." @Daniel_SuarezG is staying motivated, and looks to win his first @NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday on NBCSN for @StewartHaasRcng. https://t.co/S5NxCGj7mf
Almirola was right on Suarez's heels for the top spot. The No. 10 Ford finished his qualifying lap in 29.380 seconds, just 0.126 seconds off the pace.
Based on the point standings, reigning series champion Joey Logano left the door open for Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski to narrow their deficit. Harvick trails Logano by 75 points, with Keselowski 87 off the lead.
Logano will start from the 11th position, marking the second time in the past five races he's qualified outside the top 10. Keselowski, his Penske Racing teammate, will start right behind Suarez and Almirola from the third position, while Harvick, another SHR driver, will begin in the fifth spot.
Defending Kentucky champion Martin Truex Jr. is also in a good spot to make noise in the race. The Joe Gibbs Racing star will be on the outside of the fourth row. The Toyota driver won the pole and led the most laps last year en route to taking home the checkered flag.
All 36 drivers in the field will have a chance to leave their mark in prime time on Saturday night when the Quaker State 400 begins at 7:30 p.m.
