Atletico Madrid Protest Antoine Griezmann Transfer Due to Insufficient Payment

Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann reacts during a Group A Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Atletico Madrid are protesting superstar striker Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona on the grounds of insufficient payment.

According to Robbie Dunne of AS.com, Atletico Madrid released the following statement on the matter:

"The amount deposited is insufficient to pay his release clause because it's obvious that the agreement between the club and Barcelona was done before his fee dropped from €200 to €120 million.

"Atletico Madrid understand that the contract was broken before the end of last season, on the basis of the facts, actions and statements of the player and the club has therefore started the proceedings it considers opportune to defend its legitimate rights and interests.

"Atletico are disgusted by the behavior of Barcelona and the player and particularly Barcelona, for inducing a player to break their contractual relationship with Atletico Madrid at a time in the season when the club was playing, not just a Champions League tie against Juventus, but also the League title against Barcelona itself."

Barcelona introduced Griezmann as the club's newest player Friday, but Atletico are claiming that the transfer agreement was completed before July 1, which is the date that saw Griezmann's transfer fee drop from €200 to €120 million.

Griezmann's lawyers reportedly deposited €120 million into La Liga's headquarters Friday.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

