Kendrick Norton 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Car Crash That Saw Him Lose Arm

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

This is a 2018 photo of Kendrick Norton of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of Thursday, May 10, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton said in an interview with CBS 4's Peter D'Oench that he is "real grateful to be alive" after losing his arm in a car crash on July 4.

"I am alive," Norton told D'Oench on Thursday. "To be here, I am alive. One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here. Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall."

Norton was hospitalized after his truck hit a Maserati, crashed into a concrete barrier and flipped over. Though his injuries were not considered life-threatening, his left arm was amputated. According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Norton has undergone at least four surgeries in the aftermath and is expected to have more in the future.

"If you're able to go through this situation, you should be happy," Norton told D'Oench. "A lot of people are burying people. If you're alive, you should be grateful."

Wolfe noted that the NFL has informed the lineman that all of his medical expenses will be covered by the league or the Dolphins' insurance.

Norton was cited for an improper lane change in relation to the crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be involved.

A seventh-round pick out of Miami last year, Norton began his professional career on the Carolina Panthers practice squad before being signed by the Dolphins in December. And after just one year in the league, the 22-year-old understands that football is likely no longer an option.

"It's not realistic that I'll be able to play football anymore," Norton told D'Oench.

