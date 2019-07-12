Joao Felix's Value Could Be 'Doubled or Tripled' in a Year, Says Felipe Monteiro

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Joao Felix's value could be "doubled or tripled" within a year, according to his new Atletico Madrid team-mate Felipe Monteiro.

Both players have moved to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium from Portugal this summer.

Centre-back Felipe signed from Porto for €20 million (£18 million), while Atleti smashed their transfer record to snap up Felix from Benfica for €126 million (£113 million).

Given the 19-year-old has only played one season of senior football in his career, the Madrid outfit have taken a risk paying such a huge fee.

He netted 15 goals and provided seven assists in 26 league appearances last term and helped Benfica win the title.

But Felix is still largely untested at the highest level.

Felipe, though, who played against Felix in the Portuguese league last term, believes the teenager is worth the money, per Marca (h/t Football Espana):

"We have to be calm but Joao Felix, probably, in a year's time will see his value doubled or tripled. He's a great player. In Portugal people knew he was very advanced for his age. He is very intelligent and fast, I know his running moments very well, and he is now on my team.

"In Portugal he was my rival, and I had to fight against him. It was difficult because he has a lot of quality, he is a child that still has a lot to grow and he will give many joys to the Atletico fans."

Felix has ostensibly been signed to replace Antoine Griezmann, who finally sealed his move to Barcelona on Friday:

The Portugal international cannot be expected to immediately produce the kind of numbers Griezmann has consistently returned over the past few seasons:

He does, though, have many of the attributes that made Griezmann such a huge asset for Atleti manager Diego Simeone.

Felix has thrived as a goalscoring central striker, but he can also contribute from the flanks as a creator.

He is not guaranteed to succeed at Atleti and may take some time to adjust to La Liga. But if Felix makes good on his potential, Felipe could well be right about his value increasing.