Steven Bergwijn's Agent Hints He'll Wait for Bayern Amid Manchester United Links

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

VEVEY, SWITZERLAND - JULY 7: Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the match between PSV v Nice at the Stade de Copet on July 7, 2019 in Vevey Switzerland (Photo by Aaron van Zandvoort/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The agent of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn has hinted the player would be prepared to wait for Bayern Munich amid rumours linking him with Manchester United

Following a report in Sport Bild on Wednesday that said Bergwijn's camp wanted Bayern to make a move for him this week, his agent Fulco van Kooperen spoke to ESPN FC.

"We have never said we are losing patience," he said. "Bayern are a great and huge club, and it's great they like Steven. They can take all the time they need."

According to MailOnline's Max Winters, he's a target for United, while Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Ajax are also interested in him.

Van Kooperen added: "On the other side, it's not a secret there are more clubs which like him."

The 21-year-old had the best season of his career thus far as he helped PSV finish second in the Eredivisie, three points behind Ajax.

Along the way, he notched 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, including this fine solo effort against PEC Zwolle:

The goal demonstrated the youngster's electric pace, and he has the dribbling skill to accompany it:

He's equally comfortable on the left or right, and he has made five senior appearances for the Netherlands national team.

He was complimentary when asked about the Red Devils recently, too:

United have already signed winger Daniel James from Swansea City this summer.

Despite being only a month older, Bergwijn is further along in his development, with 120 first-team appearances in his club career compared to James' 39.

The Red Devils' right flank in particular has been sorely neglected in recent years, and Bergwijn is more accustomed to playing there at senior level than James, who spent most of his time last season on the left.

Bayern are in need of wing reinforcements too after the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, though, so it would be of little surprise if they were to pursue the Dutchman as well.

