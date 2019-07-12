Inter Milan Chief Piero Ausilio Confirms 'Official Approach' for Romelu Lukaku

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Inter Milan have met with Manchester United and made an "official approach" for Romelu Lukaku, according to the Italian club's sporting director, Piero Ausilio.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a departure from Old Trafford this summer, and his agent, Federico Pastorello, confirmed earlier this month he has held talks with the Nerazzurri, per Sky in Italy (h/t MailOnline's David Wood).

Official talks are now open between the two clubs after Ausilio confirmed he met with United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to discuss Lukaku, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t MailOnline's Max Winters):

"We had a meeting with Manchester United for Lukaku. It was an official approach between two important clubs. We'll see what happens. [New manager Antonio] Conte wants every player we're trying to sign."

Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Winters), Inter's plan was to offer to sign Lukaku on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to purchase for €70 million (£63 million).

United want to recoup the full £75 million fee they paid to sign the striker from Everton in 2017:

There is also interest in Lukaku from Juventus and Napoli, per Winters. As a result, United are unlikely to be willing to accept an offer below their asking price.

Lukaku, 26, has not set the world alight at United, but his return of 28 goals in 66 Premier League appearances for the club is decent.

His consistency in the English top flight since becoming a regular starter is also impressive, as is his recent record on the international stage:

Lukaku lost his starting spot in the United first team last season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as manager, and he will likely continue to play second fiddle to Marcus Rashford if he remains with the Red Devils into next term.

A move to Inter could revitalise the Belgian's career at a crucial stage, but though talks are now open, there still seems some way to go before Lukaku seals a move to Serie A.