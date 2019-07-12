Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Won't Have 'The Biggest Transfer Window of All Time'

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has played down the possibility of Liverpool splashing out on transfers this summer.

Klopp spoke after the Reds' 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in their first pre-season friendly on Thursday and said, per ESPN FC's Melissa Reddy:

"The transfer market is open. We will see what we do, but I don't think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time. Rhian Brewster, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and all the young boys didn't play for us last year."

The German added that pre-season will be "difficult" for Liverpool because Sadio Mane is still at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, while Roberto Firmino and Alisson went all the way with Brazil in the Copa America.

"We will not have a pre-season together," he said, "Only just a week before we start the games. We looked tonight like we can find some solutions. It was a good sign for us, but we have to be better than last season."

Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge have left the club this summer following the expiration of their contracts, while the only signing thus far is 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

Goal's Neil Jones reported that 16-year-old Fulham sensation Harvey Elliott is set to become Liverpool's second addition of the summer, and he was in attendance at Tranmere.

Liverpool writer Scott Groom will be pleased with Elliott's capture on the back of Van den Berg's arrival:

Klopp used the friendly to give minutes to youngsters and squad players alike at Prenton Park, per the Reds' head of news James Carroll:

The Merseyside outfit won the UEFA Champions League last season and racked up 97 points in the Premier League, so major fixes aren't really needed this summer.

Leaving room for younger players to come through into the first team is important for the future of the side, too.

On the other hand, City followed up a 100-point season in 2017-18 by making Riyad Mahrez their record signing last year, and this summer they've followed a 98-point campaign by doing the same with Rodri.

The Sky Blues' strength in depth is unrivalled in the Premier League, and it will take a monumental effort to beat them for as long as that is the case.

Liverpool find themselves in a delicate balancing act of needing to match that as best they can. It will likely involve loosening the purse strings, but also giving opportunities to youngsters and players like Oxlade-Chamberlain, who spent most of last season injured.

How well they manage that balance could have a significant impact on their ability to compete with City again next season.