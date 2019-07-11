US Soccer's Allie Long's Hotel Room Burglarized; Wedding Ring, Key to NYC Stolen

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 12, 2019

Allie Long, a member of the United States women's national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

U.S. women's national team midfielder Allie Long had her wedding ring, honorary key to New York City and money stolen from her Los Angeles hotel room.

"After the ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room," Long tweeted Thursday night. "Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one."

According to TMZ Sports, Long's room was burglarized Thursday afternoon. "Sources tell us there were no signs of forced entry," the outlet added, "and police believe the door may have been left ajar."

The soccer team had been in L.A. for the 2019 ESPY Awards Wednesday night to cap off what has been a whirlwind celebration since winning a second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup.

Long and her teammates were awarded keys to the city during a ticker-tape parade Wednesday morning through Manhattan's Canyon of Heroes. 

Long is a native of Northport, Long Island, New York, and has been married to Jose Batista since Oct. 2016. 

The 31-year-old has 45 international caps for the U.S. since debuting for the team in 2014. 

According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the theft on site. 

