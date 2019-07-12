Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Extreme Rules 2019

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Extreme Rules 2019July 12, 2019
- Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin (Extreme Rules, Winners Take All for the Raw Women's and Universal Championships)
- Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
- The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon (No Holds Barred)
- Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Handicap SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Aleister Black vs. Cesaro
- The Revival vs. The Usos (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (U.S. Championship)
- Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Last Man Standing)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
This is a big weekend for pro wrestling fans. AEW will put on its Fight For the Fallen event on Saturday and WWE is airing EVOLVE's 10th-anniversary show as counterprogramming the same night. Then on Sunday, we have Extreme Rules.
The name of the event comes from the days when WWE was trying to keep the spirit of ECW alive by holding one pay-per-view with every match having a special stipulation.
Things have calmed down in recent years and we can only expect WWE to add hardcore rules to about half of the card instead of the whole thing.
Anthony Mango
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Q: Lashley should be a huge star but something is holding him back. What do you think is the source of the disconnect between Lashley and WWE fans?
It's entirely a combination of his lack of mic skills and WWE's mismanagement of him since his return. He's better now than he was in the past, but he's still far from having any natural charisma to connect to people as a character beyond his appearance.
Having a manager helped him with the verbal side of the performance and gave WWE more flexibility to use him better and not run into the same problems as when he did his sister storyline with Sami Zayn. If Lashley could talk like The Miz, he'd be a former multi-time world champion and WWE would have no problem finding room for him on television more often.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
Q: What real WWE couple should get the next shot at Rollins and Lynch’s titles?
It would be fun to see Jimmy Uso and Naomi, if not just for the random nature of Jimmy getting a WWE title shot on his own. If this were Mixed Match Challenge, Rusev and Lana would be an easy match to gravitate toward.
But I say WWE should go straight for the "fresh and unexpected" route and go with Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro. It's a stretch for Kacy to go from a rookie in NXT to fighting Lynch, but that would be part of the fun of it, and there's no doubt Rollins and Ricochet could tear the house down. Special shout out to Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano, though.
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon
Q: Why do you think WWE chose to bring back The Undertaker for this event?
Equal parts to get people talking and boost the ratings, as well as wash out some of the stench from Super ShowDown. Of course, part of this could be an actual plan to set up a match against McIntyre down the line and see how they work together before pulling the trigger at SummerSlam or even WrestleMania.
More than anything, it seems like it was done to drive interest in the current product with an established name, as legends remind people of better times.
Donald Wood
The Revival vs. The Usos
Q: Which tag title match has more potential to steal the show at Extreme Rules?
While most wrestling fans are talking about the Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the battle between The Revival and The Usos will steal the show Sunday. The fight for the Raw titles includes two of the best tag teams in the business and should feature stellar in-ring storytelling and action that will satisfy even the most fickle fans.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
Q: What real WWE couple should get the next shot at Rollins and Lynch’s titles?
None. Lynch and Rollins working together on WWE Programming has been a flop, to say the least. Their chemistry is awkward at best and using them together has been a failure. Instead of continuing mixed tag team matches, Rollins and Lynch should move away from each other in storylines and enter singles programs for their respective titles.
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon
Q: Why do you think WWE chose to bring back The Undertaker for this event?
I think Undertaker returned to WWE programming to set up a feud against McIntyre. While the Deadman initially said he returned to get back at Shane McMahon, the tag team match Sunday should set up a singles feud between Undertaker and McIntyre that would take place at SummerSlam.
With a limited number of appearances left for the 52-year-old Superstar, Undertaker should be putting over fresh talent and McIntyre is the type of wrestler who could use a win over the Deadman to catapult himself into the upper echelon of WWE.
Erik Beaston
Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery
Q: Which tag title match has more potential to steal the show at Extreme Rules?
The Usos and The Revival have yet to have that truly great match fans would expect from two teams with their abilities. That changes Sunday in Philly. All of the hype surrounding them will be validated when they steal the show and have the night's best match.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
Q: What real WWE couple should get the next shot at Rollins and Lynch’s titles?
If the exchange between Rollins and Andrade during Monday's Mixed Tag Team match is any indication, I would love to see El Idolo and Charlotte Flair challenge for the titles because that match would be extraordinary. Of course, it has never been presented on-screen that they are dating, but it would not be out of character for WWE to suddenly throw them on Raw or SmackDown as a couple.
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon
Q: Why do you think WWE chose to bring back The Undertaker for this event?
To create intrigue for a show that had none early in its booking. Since then, WWE has put together one of the more interesting cards in quite some time but before constructing the under card, it really had nothing to help sell the show. Despite a horrific performance in Saudi Arabia, the company is hoping The Phenom can sell some tickets and network subscriptions so that Extreme Rules does not go the way of Stomping Grounds and make history for all the wrong reasons.
Graham Matthews
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles
Q: If you could create a three-man group with Ricochet as the leader to battle The Club, which two Superstars would you put with him and why?
Almost every other tandem on Raw seems to be busy with something else these days, and as I've seen speculated elsewhere, Street Profits would be the perfect fit. Although they never crossed paths with Ricochet in NXT, they'd likely have terrific chemistry together. Plus, it'd give Street Profits more to do than just cut promos backstage each week and put them against an elite trio in The Club from the get-go.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
Q: What real WWE couple should get the next shot at Rollins and Lynch’s titles?
This is going to sound incredibly random, but Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae challenging Rollins and Lynch for their respective titles would be a sight to see. Not only would the matches be incredible, but Gargano might also be called up to the main roster soon, anyway. Thus, there'd be no better way to introduce him to the WWE Universe than by immediately positioning them as important players on Raw.
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon
Q: Why do you think WWE chose to bring back The Undertaker for this event?
With Raw's ratings worse than they've ever been, it's no surprise that WWE continues to bring back part-timers, even if they aren't making much of a difference. WWE has a talented enough roster as it is that they shouldn't be relying on stars such as Undertaker to sell viewers on their pay-per-views.
Jeff J
Aleister Black vs. Cesaro
Q: Cesaro has some of the best in-ring talent in the company. Why has it been so hard for him to get a singles push?
A combination of timing and lack of faith by management. Cesaro isn’t a lightning rod on the mic, or has a gimmick other than being damn good. Ironically, if this were the attitude or ruthless aggression era, he might’ve hit all-time great status by now. Even Bryan had similar struggles before the Yes movement really took off. Give him an advocate and shoot him to the top.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
Q: What real WWE couple should get the next shot at Rollins and Lynch’s titles?
I think the obvious answer is Andrade and Charlotte. The star power and wrestling acumen alone between the four superstars would make the match must-see. I’m already blushing at the promos that would be cut, too.
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon
Q: Why do you think WWE chose to bring back The Undertaker for this event?
To sell tickets. Simple yet accurate answer. Maybe a build for something bigger or to fulfill Taker's requests of final opponents? At this point, Undertaker is a legacy draw that people will go out to see.
Kevin Berge
Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate Kingston’s reign as WWE champion to this point?
Seven feels fair right now. He started out strong and has suffered like everyone else from the booking in recent months. His feud with Dolph Ziggler almost tanked his run, but no one else stepped up to overtake him.
He’s still the best-booked champion in WWE, and his rivalry with Joe has been the most intriguing story going into Extreme Rules. Hopefully, he will get a worthy challenger for Summerslam because that will be the real test. He needs another match to rival his original title victory against Bryan.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
Q: What real WWE couple should get the next shot at Rollins and Lynch’s titles?
The only couple that would make sense at this point would be Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. While I could do without any McMahons wrestling in WWE right now, this would be the perfect way to truly establish how impressive Lynch and Rollins are together.
Fans would certainly tune in to this mixed tag team match over the Extreme Rules showdown. While The Kingslayer has already taken down The King of King, The Man could benefit from defeating The Billionaire Princess.
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon
Q: Why do you think WWE chose to bring back The Undertaker for this event?
This is a classic WWE strategy. When criticism is mounting for the product, WWE relies on what works in the short term rather than acknowledging the larger underlying problems. Taker was brought in to convince fans to tune into an underdeveloped pay-per-view.
As long as The Deadman can still go, the company will go back to him whenever possible. He’s a proven attraction. This spot should have gone to a younger star. The Miz was certainly set up for this role, but he wouldn’t get people talking by teaming with The Big Dog. Taker will bring in fans even just to complain.
Chris Mueller
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Q: What is the more satisfying outcome to this story, Cross turning on Bliss or Bayley turning heel? Why?
While the story is certainly leading toward Cross and Bliss going their separate ways, I would love to see what Bayley can do as a heel. Her character no longer has the allure it did in NXT and she needs something to give her room to grow. Cross and Bliss ca break up anytime but there will only be so many opportunities to turn a perennial babyface like Bayley into a heel and have it work naturally.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
Q: What real WWE couple should get the next shot at Rollins and Lynch’s titles?
Naomi and Uso are the only logical choice on the main roster. That being said, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae would be even better. It might be too early to throw them into the hunt for the top titles but they could put on some incredible matches with Rollins and Lynch.
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon
Q: Why do you think WWE chose to bring back The Undertaker for this event?
The Undertaker is someone who can still draw a crowd because he appears so infrequently. With WWE apparently taking AEW seriously, it makes perfect sense to bring him back on the same weekend of Fight For the Fallen. It's a strategic move to make sure WWE still gets a lot of attention this weekend.
Predictions
- Rollins and Lynch (AM, KB, GM, EB, DW, JJ) vs. Corbin and Evans (CM)
- The Undertaker and Reigns (AM, KB, GM, EB, DW, JJ, CM) vs. McIntyre and McMahon
- Kingston (AM, KB, GM, EB, DW, JJ, CM) vs. Samoa Joe
- Bayley (AM, KB, EB, JJ) vs. Bliss and Cross (GM, DW, CM)
- Gulak (AM, KB, GM, EB, DW, JJ, CM) vs. Nese
- Bryan and Rowan (KB, EB, DW, JJ) vs. The New Day (AM) vs. Heavy Machinery (GM, CM)
- Ricochet (AM, KB, JJ) vs. Styles (GM, EB, DW, CM)
- Strowman (AM, KB, EB, DW) vs. Lashley (GM, JJ, CM)
- The Revival (AM, KB, GM, EB, DW, JJ, CM) vs. The Usos
- Black (AM, KB, GM, EB, DW, JJ, CM) vs. Cesaro
What are your predictions for WWE Extreme Rules?