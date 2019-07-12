Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Extreme Rules 2019

1 of 8

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Q: Lashley should be a huge star but something is holding him back. What do you think is the source of the disconnect between Lashley and WWE fans?

It's entirely a combination of his lack of mic skills and WWE's mismanagement of him since his return. He's better now than he was in the past, but he's still far from having any natural charisma to connect to people as a character beyond his appearance.

Having a manager helped him with the verbal side of the performance and gave WWE more flexibility to use him better and not run into the same problems as when he did his sister storyline with Sami Zayn. If Lashley could talk like The Miz, he'd be a former multi-time world champion and WWE would have no problem finding room for him on television more often.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans

Q: What real WWE couple should get the next shot at Rollins and Lynch’s titles?

It would be fun to see Jimmy Uso and Naomi, if not just for the random nature of Jimmy getting a WWE title shot on his own. If this were Mixed Match Challenge, Rusev and Lana would be an easy match to gravitate toward.

But I say WWE should go straight for the "fresh and unexpected" route and go with Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro. It's a stretch for Kacy to go from a rookie in NXT to fighting Lynch, but that would be part of the fun of it, and there's no doubt Rollins and Ricochet could tear the house down. Special shout out to Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano, though.

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon

Q: Why do you think WWE chose to bring back The Undertaker for this event?

Equal parts to get people talking and boost the ratings, as well as wash out some of the stench from Super ShowDown. Of course, part of this could be an actual plan to set up a match against McIntyre down the line and see how they work together before pulling the trigger at SummerSlam or even WrestleMania.

More than anything, it seems like it was done to drive interest in the current product with an established name, as legends remind people of better times.